Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Adani Group chairman's net worth is USD 92.6 billion, placing him 19th globally, just ahead of Ambani at 20th.

Adani Overtakes Ambani as Asia's Richest

Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person, according to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As per the rankings released on Friday, Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, now ranks 19th globally with a net worth of USD 92.6 billion.

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In comparison, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, stands at the 20th position with a net worth of USD 90.8 billion. The development comes as Adani's net worth witnessed a surge, helping him move ahead of Ambani in the global wealth rankings.

Global Billionaire Rankings

Globally, Elon Musk continues to lead the richest person list, holding the top position with a net worth of USD 656 billion. He is followed by Larry Page (Cofounder and board member, Alphabet) at USD 286 billion and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) at USD 269 billion. Other prominent names in the global rankings include Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Larry Ellison (Co-founder of software giant Oracle), reflecting the continued dominance of technology entrepreneurs among the world's richest individuals.

Adani Group's Expanding Portfolio

Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, is India's largest integrated infrastructure group and has been expanding its footprint across multiple sectors. Traditionally focused on B2B segments, the group is increasingly entering B2C businesses. The group's diversified portfolio includes transport logistics, integrated energy infrastructure spanning generation, transmission and distribution, natural resources, airports, defence and aerospace, data centres, cement, media, roads, rail, metro, real estate, urban redevelopment, food FMCG, digital platforms and business incubation.

Adani's Milestones and Contributions

According to the Adani Group, Gautam Adani is India's first founder and first-generation entrepreneur to lead a business group to a market capitalisation of over USD 200 billion. He is contributing USD 7 billion to help upgrade healthcare, education, and skill development in rural India. He has also committed USD 70 billion to facilitate India's green energy transition.

With a combined current market cap of over USD 150 billion, the Adani Group is a portfolio of twelve publicly traded companies that follow the synergetic philosophies of Nation Building and Growth with Goodness. (ANI)