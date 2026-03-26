GAIL (India) announced a Rs 130 million investment for a 49% stake in Leafiniti Bioenergy. The joint venture with TruAlt Bioenergy will establish multiple Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

GAIL (India) Limited has announced an investment of Rs 130 million to acquire a 49 per cent equity stake in Leafiniti Bioenergy Private Limited, a subsidiary of TruAlt Bioenergy Limited, according to a statement released by GAIL (India). TruAlt will retain a 51 per cent equity stake in the venture, the statement noted.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Project Scope and Impact

The joint venture will focus on establishing multiple greenfield Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Odisha. In the first phase of development, six plants will be set up, each with a production capacity of 12 tonnes per day, resulting in a total annual output of 23,976 tonnes of CBG. In addition to biogas production, the facilities will generate 97,902 tonnes of Fermented Organic Manure and 470,862 tonnes of Liquid Fermented Organic Manure annually. The projects are expected to create between 820 and 1,225 jobs. The initiative is projected to displace 19,800 tonnes of fossil fuels and reduce methane emissions by 9,300 tonnes annually.

Financial Performance

Recently, GAIL (India) also reported a nine-month net profit of Rs 5,706 crores for the financial year 2025-26. It was against a net profit of Rs 9,263 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company noted that the previous year's figures were bolstered by an exceptional income of Rs 2,440 crore, resulting from an arbitration settlement. The energy major reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 1,03,899 crores for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to Rs 1,01,580 crores in the corresponding period of the financial year 2024-25.

Infrastructure Milestone

The company also reached a significant infrastructure milestone during this period. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, GAIL, also announced the commissioning of the 1,182-kilometre Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline, which has expanded GAIL's total operational natural gas pipeline network to over 18,000 kilometres.

GAIL (India) Limited's strategic investment underscores its commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and strengthening India's green bioenergy ecosystem. (ANI)