India's forex reserves reached a new record high of USD 709.413 billion for the week ending Jan 23, rising by USD 8.053 billion. The surge was primarily fueled by a significant increase in gold reserves and foreign currency assets (FCA).

India's foreign exchange reserves reached a new all-time high in the week ended January 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest data.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Foreign exchange reserves rose sharply by USD 8.053 billion in the week to USD 709.413 billion, driven by a jump in both gold reserves and foreign currency assets. Over the past few weeks, the forex kitty has been largely in an uptrend. Its previous high was USD 704.89 billion, touched in September 2024.

Breakdown of Forex Components

For the reported week (that ended January 23), India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of foreign exchange reserves, stood at USD 562.885 billion, up USD 2.367 billion. The RBI data showed that gold reserves currently stand at USD 123.088 billion, up USD 5.635 billion from the previous week.

RBI's Assessment and Outlook

After the latest monetary policy review meeting in early December, the RBI had said that the country's foreign exchange reserves were sufficient to cover more than 11 months of merchandise imports. Overall, India's external sector remains resilient, and the RBI is confident it can comfortably meet external financing requirements.

Historical Trends in Reserves

In 2025, the forex kitty has increased by about 56 billion, according to data. In 2024, reserves rose by just over USD 20 billion. In 2023, India added around USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves, contrasting with a cumulative decline of USD 71 billion in 2022.

Role of Forex Reserves and RBI Intervention

Foreign exchange reserves, or forex reserves, are assets held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority, primarily in reserve currencies such as the US dollar, with smaller portions in the Euro, Japanese yen, and Pound Sterling. The RBI often intervenes by managing liquidity, including selling dollars, to prevent a steep depreciation of the rupee. The RBI strategically buys dollars when the Rupee is strong and ideally sells when it weakens. (ANI)