The PLI Scheme for Food Processing Industry has surpassed its 2026-27 job creation target by generating 3.39 lakh jobs. It has disbursed Rs 2,162.55 crore in incentives and seen beneficiaries invest Rs 9,207 crore, boosting MSMEs and exports.

PLISFPI Surpasses Job Creation and Investment Targets

The Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) has generated around 3.39 lakh direct and indirect jobs by February 2026, surpassing its target of 2.5 lakh jobs by 2026-27, while disbursing incentives worth Rs 2,162.55 crore to beneficiaries since its launch, according to government data released on Tuesday.

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The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on March 31, 2021, with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, is being implemented from 2021-22 to 2026-27 and aims to generate processed food output of Rs 33,494 crore.

Scheme Implementation and Investment

The data stated that a total of 165 applications have been approved by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries across various categories, covering 274 project locations. Beneficiaries have reported investments amounting to Rs 9,207 crore under the scheme, while processing and preservation capacity of 34 lakh metric tonnes per annum has been created as of February 2026.

Boosting MSME Integration

The scheme has also made significant strides in promoting smaller businesses, with 69 of the 165 approved applicants being MSMEs. An additional 40 contract manufacturing units associated with approved applicants also fall within the MSME category, indicating their integration across the value chain, data added.

Growth in Agricultural Exports

The data noted that on the exports front, agricultural processed food products approved under the scheme grew at a compound annual growth rate at 13.23 per cent as of 2024-25, with reference to 2019-20. The cumulative export sales of PLISFPI beneficiaries reached Rs 89,053.44 crore during the period from April 2021 to September 2025.

Scheme Components and Branding Support

The data highlight that the scheme is structured around three core components- incentivizing manufacturing of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat foods including millet-based products, processed fruits and vegetables, marine products, and mozzarella cheese encouraging innovative and organic products of SME and supporting branding and marketing of Indian food products in global markets. Data said that under the branding component, applicants are reimbursed 50 per cent of their overseas branding and marketing expenses, capped at 3 per cent of annual food products sales or Rs 50 crore per year, whichever is lower.

Focus on Millet-Based Products

Additionally, from savings under PLISFPI, a separate Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Millet-Based Products was carved out in FY 2022-23 with an outlay of Rs 800 crore, aimed at encouraging the use of millets in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products.

Wider Impact on India's Food Processing Sector

India's food processing sector has seen its gross value added rise from Rs 1.34 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2.24 lakh crore in 2023-24, while the share of processed food exports in total agricultural exports grew from 13.7 per cent in 2014-15 to 20.4 per cent in 2024-25, government data reported. (ANI)