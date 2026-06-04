Minister Jitin Prasada inaugurated the Global Business Research Conference 2026 at IIFT, stating India's progress in AI and trade reflects its growing role. He noted India remains a fast-growing economy despite global uncertainties.

India's progress in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and global trade partnerships reflects its growing role in the international economy, said Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada inaugurating the Global Business Research Conference 2026 at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

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Academic leaders at the event discussed business strategies amid worldwide turbulence to address emerging challenges and opportunities shaping the global business environment.

India's Long-Term Economic Vision

Speaking at the inauguration, Prasada said, "Despite global uncertainties, India continues to remain one of the world's fastest-growing major economies."

He noted that the country adopted a long-term vision focused on strengthening trade, manufacturing, innovation and technological capabilities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He acknowledged the contribution of institutions like the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in generating research-driven insights and supporting India's integration with global markets.

The minister added that the deliberations at the Global Business Research Conference at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade would generate valuable insights and recommendations that can contribute to policymaking and India's economic growth.

The conference attracted research contributions across key disciplines including finance, marketing, general management, global trade, operations and public policy.

Navigating Global Disruptions

Under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi, the institute expanded its research footprint and international collaborations.

Rakesh Mohan Joshi said, "The global business landscape is being reshaped by geopolitical developments, evolving trade dynamics and technological disruptions such as Artificial Intelligence. As countries strengthen their economic resilience and expand international partnerships, research and evidence-based policy inputs have become increasingly important."

He stated that the institute seeks to facilitate dialogue on issues critical to global trade and business competitiveness.

Joshi also stated that through GBRC 2026, IIFT seeks to facilitate meaningful dialogue among scholars, policymakers, and academic leaders on issues that are critical to global trade and business competitiveness.

Conference Highlights and Participation

Distinguished academic leaders from premier Indian institutions participated in the sessions, including representatives from the Indian Institutes of Management, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Indian School of Business, Management Development Institute Gurgaon, and the Delhi School of Economics.

Key sessions included a special discussion on BRICS nations amid geopolitical turbulence in a multipolar world to examine the evolving role of these economies in shaping the international trade architecture.

The conference also provided a dedicated Doctoral Colloquium for scholars to engage with senior academics.

The event concludes on June 5, 2026, with a valedictory session and an award ceremony recognising outstanding research contributions. (ANI)