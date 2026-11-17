Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the third pre-Budget consultation for the 2027-28 Union Budget, engaging with manufacturing sector leaders to discuss key economic priorities ahead of the budget presentation expected in February.

FM Sitharaman Chairs Third Pre-Budget Meeting with Manufacturing Sector

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the third pre-Budget consultation meeting with experts and industry leaders as part of preparations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. In a post on X, the Ministry stated that the meeting brought together representatives from the manufacturing sector and senior government officials.

"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the third Pre-Budget Consultation with experts and leaders from the manufacturing sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, in New Delhi, today," the post read. Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman chairs the third Pre-Budget Consultation with experts and leaders from the manufacturing sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, in New Delhi, today. The meeting was also attended by Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs @FinMinIndia; @DPIITGoI; @MinesMinIndia and @MCA21India, and Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) November 17, 2026

The consultation is part of the government's annual pre-Budget exercise, through which it seeks suggestions and inputs from various sections of the economy to help shape the priorities and proposals for the upcoming Union Budget. As per the post, the meeting was also attended by the Secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Such meetings provide an opportunity for stakeholders to share their views on the country's economic priorities and highlight areas that may require attention in the upcoming Budget. The inputs gathered during these consultations help the government assess different perspectives while preparing the Budget. The discussions also allow experts and representatives from various sectors to place their suggestions before the Finance Ministry.

Furthermore, the consultation with economists marks the start of a wider series of discussions that will take place as the government prepares the Union Budget 2027-28. The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027. The Economic Survey, which provides an assessment of the country's economic performance and outlook, is likely to be presented on January 29 or January 31, 2027. Earlier on Monday, the Finance Minister chaired the first round of pre-Budget consultations, attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser and other senior officials of the department. (ANI)