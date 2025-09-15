Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starts September 23rd, 2025, with early access for Plus and Black members. Expect faster deliveries, bigger deals, and exciting new features like Flipkart Minutes expansion and boosted SuperCoins savings.

Get ready, shoppers! Flipkart has announced that its annual shopping festival, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2025, will start on 23rd September, with early access for Flipkart Black and Plus members starting a day earlier, on 22nd September. Known as India’s biggest festive sale, this year promises bigger deals, faster deliveries, and more choices than ever before.

Even before the sale officially begins, Flipkart’s ‘Early Bird Deals’, which went live on 8th September, have already caught shoppers’ attention. Popular categories like beauty, fashion, and electronics have seen a surge in demand, hinting at the excitement this year’s TBBD is set to generate.

To make deliveries faster, Flipkart is expanding Flipkart Minutes, its 10-minute delivery service, to 3,000 pincodes across metro and tier-2+ cities. Whether you live in Ambala, Guwahati, Jaipur, or Patna, you could have your festive shopping delivered in minutes.

Pratik Shetty, Vice President, Growth and Marketing at Flipkart, said, “The Big Billion Days is not just a sale. It’s India’s festival of possibilities, bringing millions of people together to celebrate, discover, and enjoy. This year, we’ve reimagined TBBD to be bigger, bolder, and more meaningful – blending celebration with convenience and excitement with trust.”

Special Perks for Members

Flipkart Plus and Black members get a 24-hour head start, with extra bank offers and 2X SuperCoins during early access. This year introduces Boost Up!, letting customers boost their SuperCoins savings by up to 10X, along with members-only Black Deals on premium brands.

Making Shopping Affordable

From flat 50% discounts via super.money to No Cost EMIs, Flipkart is making it easier for everyone to shop. Credit card users can enjoy instant bank discounts, while Flipkart Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card holders get up to Rs 400 off. The platform is leaving no stone unturned to ensure shopping this festive season is convenient and affordable.

Tech Meets Festive Fun

This year, TBBD brings a smarter, faster, and more personalized shopping experience with AI-powered search, video commerce content, and tailored recommendations. Enhanced delivery intelligence ensures your products reach you quicker, and a revamped app makes exploring deals easier than ever.

Something for Everyone

Whether you’re looking for the latest smartphone, trendy festive fashion, or daily essentials, Flipkart has it all. Flipkart Fashion will showcase over 200,000 trends and 100 new brand launches, while Shopsy offers blockbuster deals starting at just Rs 29 for shoppers in Tier 2, 3, and 4+ cities. Electronics, appliances, beauty, and personal care are all part of the action, making TBBD 2025 truly inclusive.

Supporting Sellers and Communities

Flipkart has also created over 2.2 lakh seasonal jobs, focusing on inclusivity and training first-time workers. Its expanded network of fulfilment centres and delivery hubs ensures faster shipping across 21,000+ pincodes. Sellers, especially MSMEs, benefit from training, digital tools, and support, helping them grow alongside the platform.

Bringing Festive Joy Across India

The sale will be backed by Flipkart’s star-studded campaign, ‘Yahaan kuch bhi ho sakta hai’, along with partnerships with popular shows like Big Boss, connecting with millions of customers across the country.