Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi reviewed the Bhimavaram aquaculture cluster's progress under PMMSY. He engaged with farmers on challenges like market access and credit, and emphasized strengthening the value chain and technology adoption.

Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi chaired a review meeting of the progress of the brackishwater aquaculture cluster in Bhimavaram on Thursday, developed under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and interacted with shrimp and fish farmers to assess on-ground challenges.

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The review meeting was held in a hybrid mode and saw participation from officials from the Department of Fisheries, Government of India and the Department of Fisheries, Government of Andhra Pradesh, representatives of fisheries clusters from States and Union Territories, scientists from ICAR fisheries institutes, and representatives of NFDB, CAA, MPEDA, NABARD. Farmers, exporters and cooperatives also participated, sharing feedback on production, market access and infrastructure gaps, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said.

Strengthening the Value Chain

Addressing the gathering, Likhi appreciated the active participation of all stakeholders and thanked farmers for their valuable feedback, which he said is critical for both Central and State policy responses. He commended Andhra Pradesh for achieving 64 lakh tonnes of fish production and assured continued support for the Bhimavaram cluster. He emphasised strengthening the value chain across pre-production, production and post-production stages, while promoting fish consumption through institutional tie-ups. He also called for greater adoption of technology, improved traceability, and better export linkages.

Official Perspectives on Growth and Compliance

Special Chief Secretary B Rajsherkhar highlighted the role of fisheries in India's blue economy and underlined the need for compliance with global standards. Joint Secretary Sagar Mehra said fisheries clusters are being developed as growth engines integrating production, processing and exports, while emphasising improved infrastructure, credit access and technology adoption.

ICAR's Deputy Director General JK Jena noted India's position as the world's second-largest fish producer and said the Bhimavaram cluster has the potential to emerge as a leading aquaculture hub, provided growth remains sustainable.

Rama Shankar Naik, Commissioner of Fisheries, Andhra Pradesh, underscored the need to meet global quality and compliance requirements by promoting value-added seafood products to enhance farmer incomes. He stressed that desilting and clearing of creeks and drainage systems are critical for maintaining water quality, reducing disease incidence and improving productivity. He also highlighted the importance of Good Aquaculture Management Practices, formation of FFPOs, provision of laboratory facilities, and requested GST reduction on aerators to reduce input costs for farmers.

Chief Executive, National Fisheries Development Board, Dr Bijay Kumar Behera, presented on the Next five-year plan for the Bhimavaram cluster and highlighted the expectations from all value chain stakeholders.

Challenges Voiced by Farmers and Exporters

During the meeting, fish farmers appreciated the direct support being extended under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). However, they highlighted several challenges requiring focused attention. Key concerns included weak market linkages and the need to promote domestic consumption, with suggestions to include fish and seafood in government canteens, hospitals and mid-day meal schemes, ministry said.

Farmers underscored the importance of strict regulation and monitoring of broodstock and seed quality to prevent disease and virus infiltration, and recommended introduction of pathogen-resistant broodstock. Limited access to institutional credit was cited as a major constraint, along with requests for income tax exemptions for aquaculture activities on par with agriculture, it added.

Seafood exporters pointed out that despite being recognised as a "Town of Export Excellence", improvements in last-mile infrastructure, particularly connectivity from farms to processing units are required. Concerns were also raised over rising shipping tariffs, the need to promote by-product utilisation for higher value addition, and limited flexibility to increase unit prices in competitive global markets, ministry said.

The Bhimavaram Brackishwater Cluster

Brackish water aquaculture plays a critical role in India's fisheries sector, contributing around 15% of the country's total fish production while accounting for a significantly higher share of export earnings due to its focus on high-value species such as shrimp. Concentrated largely along coastal and estuarine regions, brackish water aquaculture has driven productivity gains, income diversification and employment generation, supported by technological adoption, scientific management practices and strong market linkages.

The Bhimavaram Brackishwater Cluster in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, is one of India's largest and most intensive brackishwater aquaculture ecosystems, notified under PMMSY on 11 March 2025. Spanning about 53,861 hectares with over 42,000 ponds, the cluster primarily focuses on export-oriented shrimp species, Penaeus vannamei and Penaeus monodon, supported by favourable salinity, warm climate and developed infrastructure. With productivity of around 8 tonnes per hectare, significantly above the national average, the cluster contributes substantially to seafood exports and supports a large farming community. (ANI)