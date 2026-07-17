Alliance Air has launched the first-ever direct flight between Daman and Delhi from the new NAMO Airport. Inaugurated by the Civil Aviation Minister, the service aims to boost business, tourism, and investment in the Union Territory.

Direct air connectivity between Daman and the national capital is expected to boost business, tourism and investment in the Union Territory, with Alliance Air commencing the first-ever scheduled commercial flight from the newly operational NAMO Airport, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu flagged off the inaugural Daman-Delhi-Daman flight on Thursday, marking Daman's first direct air link. The minister said the new service would significantly improve connectivity for the region's industrial and tourism sectors while the national capital will only be 2.5 hours away.

Economic and Industrial Boost

Highlighting the economic significance of the project, the minister said, "The region is home to over 7,000 industries in Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, with another 15,000-plus industries operating in neighbouring Vapi and Valsad. Improved air connectivity would boost business, attract investment and create new employment opportunities for the region's youth."

New Airport Infrastructure

Developed at a cost of Rs 124 crore on a 25-acre site, the civil terminal has been built with financial support from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which reimbursed Rs 88 crore towards the project. Spread over 3,700 square metres, the airport can currently handle 14 ATR flights a day and has an annual passenger handling capacity of 3.67 lakh.

Tourism Potential and Future Plans

The minister also highlighted Daman's tourism potential, noting that nearly 20 lakh tourists visit the Union Territory every year. He said the government plans to extend the runway in the future to enable operations of larger aircraft, including Airbus A320-type planes, and improve connectivity to cities such as Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad and Patna.

Wider Economic Impact

Emphasising the wider economic impact, Naidu said, "Daman's fishery, marine products and food processing goods will now be able to reach any corner of the country within a few hours." He added that the improved connectivity would benefit the fishing community, create new market opportunities for marine products and provide fresh momentum to the region's pharmaceutical industry.

Strengthening Regional Aviation under UDAN

The minister also highlighted the extension of the UDAN scheme for another 10 years. Under the modified scheme, the government has provided an outlay of Rs 29,000 crore to develop 100 new airports and 200 new helipads over the next decade, further strengthening India's regional aviation network.

The ministry said the commencement of operations from NAMO Airport marks another step towards expanding regional air connectivity and integrating smaller cities into the country's aviation network.

One-way tickets on the Delhi-Daman route have been priced in the range of around Rs 6,000-6,500. (ANI)