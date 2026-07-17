Uber has announced a USD 13 billion acquisition offer for Delivery Hero, aiming to expand its global footprint to 99 markets. The deal values Delivery Hero at USD 14.8 billion, with a cash consideration of EUR 41.50 per share for shareholders.

The ride-hailing and delivery giant, Uber Technologies, Inc. has announced a USD 13 billion acquisition offer for Delivery Hero. Uber entered into a business combination agreement to launch a voluntary takeover offer for the platform, aiming to expand its global footprint to 99 markets.

Details of the Acquisition Offer

As per Uber, the transaction values Delivery Hero at an implied equity value of USD 14.8 billion for 100 per cent of the company, which adjusts to USD 13.7 billion when accounting for Uber's prior stake purchases. Under the specific terms of the voluntary takeover offer, Uber will offer Delivery Hero shareholders a cash consideration of EUR 41.50 per share. The transaction is expected to create a platform with combined pro-forma Gross Bookings of USD 236 billion based on 2025 figures.

Addressing Market Overlaps

To satisfy antitrust and market overlaps, Delivery Hero simultaneously signed a separate agreement with New York-based investment firm SSW Partners. SSW Partners will acquire Delivery Hero's businesses in 14 specific markets where Uber Eats and Delivery Hero currently overlap, for a consideration of approximately USD 1.6 billion. Uber will not acquire control over these 14 divested regional segments.

Leadership on the Merger

"After 15 years of incredibly hard work, we're partnering with Uber in a transaction valuing Delivery Hero at EUR 13bn! Very proud of what the team has built, and excited for the future," Niklas Ostberg, Co-founder and CEO of Delivery Hero, stated on X.

The takeover offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 per cent plus one share of Delivery Hero's outstanding share capital, which includes the shares already owned by Uber.

"Delivery Hero's talented team has built an extraordinary business, with beloved local brands and leading positions across many of the world's fastest-growing delivery markets," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "By bringing our platforms together, we will extend affordable, reliable delivery to many millions more people in many of the world's most dynamic economies, while creating more opportunities for merchants and couriers," Khosrowshahi added. "Together, we'll nearly double the number of markets where we offer both mobility and delivery services, scaling a proven platform that we believe will create significant long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Deal Structure and Shareholder Support

Before the official announcement, Uber directly held roughly 24.77 per cent of Delivery Hero's issued voting share capital, alongside an additional economic exposure of 11.74 per cent through equity derivatives.

"We are excited about this opportunity with Uber and the possibilities it offers for our employees, shareholders, and partners. Uber's global mobility and delivery platform and our shared commitment to innovation make this the right partnership to build on Delivery Hero's strengths in local food delivery and Quick Commerce, and to take our Everyday App strategy further for our customers," Ostberg said in a statement. "I'm grateful to our people for building this company over 15 years, and we look forward to this great next chapter together," he added.

Global technology investor Prosus entered into an irrevocable undertaking agreement to tender its entire Delivery Hero stake, which represents about 17 per cent of outstanding shares. This agreement pushes Uber's total economic interest to approximately 53 per cent.

Agreement Terms and Timeline

Furthermore, Uber committed to not entering into a Domination and Profit Transfer Agreement for a duration of three years. The final closing of the deal is projected to take place in the second half of 2027. (ANI)