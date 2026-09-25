The Government of India plans to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore through dated securities in the second half of the current financial year. The borrowing will be carried out through 23 weekly auctions and will include the issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds.

Government Announces H2 Borrowing Plan

The Government of India plans to borrow Rs 7.86 lakh crore through dated securities in the second half of the current financial year, according to the borrowing calendar released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The issuance calendar, prepared in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), covers the period from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. The borrowing will be carried out through 23 weekly auctions, with auction sizes largely ranging between Rs 33,000 crore and Rs 36,000 crore. The securities will have maturities ranging from three years to 50 years.

Green Bonds and Retail Participation

The calendar also includes the issuance of Sovereign Green Bonds. The government has scheduled 30-year Sovereign Green Bonds worth Rs 3,000 crore each in several auction weeks during the second half of the fiscal year.

According to the ministry, all auctions under the calendar will continue to provide a non-competitive bidding facility, under which 5 per cent of the notified amount will be reserved for specified retail investors.

Flexibility and Other Instruments

The government, in consultation with the RBI, will retain the flexibility to modify the borrowing calendar in terms of the amount, issuance period and maturities depending on its requirements, market conditions and other relevant factors. It may also issue different types of instruments, including floating rate bonds and inflation-indexed bonds, after providing due notice to the market.

The government has also retained the option to accept additional subscriptions of up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security through the greenshoe option.

The Centre may also conduct switches or buybacks of dated securities through auctions during the period.