The Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) has launched its 'Vision 2030' roadmap. It aims to shift India's footwear and leather industry towards an innovation-led, sustainable ecosystem to enhance global competitiveness and automation.

As India's footwear and leather industry undergoes a tectonic shift towards automation and global competitiveness, the Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) has unveiled its "Vision 2030" roadmap. The strategy, launched during the institute's Foundation Day and Industry Conclave on January 15, signals a move away from traditional manufacturing toward an innovation-led, sustainable ecosystem. The roadmap focuses on five key pillars: innovation-led education, environmental sustainability, entrepreneurship, deep industry integration, and global competitiveness.

A Strategic Roadmap for a 'Viksit Bharat'

The initiative comes at a critical time as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) seeks to position India as a primary alternative to global manufacturing hubs. By integrating "Viksit Bharat" goals with localised heritage, the institute aims to bridge the gap between ancient Indian craftsmanship and modern technology.

Speaking at the conclave, Vivek Sharma, IRS, Managing Director of FDDI, emphasised that the institute's next phase will be defined by its ability to adapt to a rapidly changing global market. "With the Curtain Raiser for 40 Years of Excellence and the articulation of Vision 2030, FDDI reaffirmed its commitment to being future-ready, industry-driven and globally relevant, while remaining rooted in sustainability and Indian heritage," Sharma stated. He further noted that the success of this transition depends on a symbiotic relationship between the public sector and private enterprise, adding that "continued collaboration with DPIIT and industry would remain central to strengthening skills, innovation and nation-building."

Prioritising Sustainability and Green Manufacturing

The "Vision 2030" plan also addresses the growing demand for "green" manufacturing. As international brands face stricter environmental regulations, FDDI's curriculum and industry consultancy arms are being restructured to prioritise eco-friendly materials and circular economy practices.

Elevating the 'Made in India' Label

Industry experts at the conclave highlighted that while India remains a powerhouse in leather production, the next decade will be won through design intervention and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. By focusing on these high-value segments, FDDI's roadmap intends to elevate the "Made in India" label from a mark of cost-efficiency to one of premium global quality. (ANI)