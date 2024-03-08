Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: How will 4% hike in DA increase take home salary of govt employees?

    This adjustment in DA also triggers corresponding increases in other components like house rent allowance (HRA), daily allowance, and gratuity ceiling, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

    Explained How will 4% hike in DA increase take home salary of govt employees? AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    The Union Cabinet had recently announced a significant increase in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners. The decision, effective from January 1, 2024, involves a 4% hike, bringing the DA and DR to 50%.

    This move is expected to impact the take-home salary and various allowances of around 49.18 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh central government pensioners.

    Lok Sabha elections 'done deal': PM Modi guarantees he will again host Shivratri event next year (WATCH)

    The 4% increase in DA has direct implications on the salary structure of central government employees. For instance, if an employee with a basic salary of Rs 45,700 per month had a previous DA of 46%, the dearness allowance was Rs 21,022. With the recent 4% hike, the DA will rise to Rs 22,850, resulting in a salary increase of Rs 1,818.

    Moreover, this adjustment in DA also triggers corresponding increases in other components like house rent allowance (HRA), daily allowance, and gratuity ceiling, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

    Here is a list of the allowances that will go up when the DA reaches 50%

    House Rent Allowance
    Children's education allowance
    Special allowance for childcare
    Hostel subsidy
    Transportation allowance on transfer
    Gratuity ceiling
    Dress allowance
    Mileage allowance for own transport
    Daily allowance

    According to Venkatesh, the Managing Partner of SKV Law Offices, the increase in DA to 50% prompts adjustments in various related allowances such as house rent allowance, children's education allowance, special allowance for childcare, hostel subsidy, transportation allowance on transfer, gratuity ceiling, dress allowance, mileage allowance for own transport, and daily allowance.

    Sudha Murthy nominated to Rajya Sabha on Women's Day; PM Modi calls it testament to 'Nari Shakti'

    These allowances, intricately linked to the DA, rise proportionately, aiding employees in coping with the rising cost of living.

    In line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the rates of house rent allowance (HRA) are set to be revised to 30%, 20%, and 10% of basic pay in X, Y, and Z cities, respectively, when the DA reaches 50%.

    This adjustment aims to align the allowances with the increased cost of living, providing a substantial boost to the overall salary structure of central government employees.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 3:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cabinet approves 4% dearness allowance hike for government employees gcw

    Centre hikes Dearness Allowance to govt employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by 4%

    RBI and Bank Indonesia join hands to use local currency in bilateral transactions

    RBI and Bank Indonesia join hands to use local currency in bilateral transactions

    RBI issues orders to credit card issuers to promote customer choice

    RBI issues orders to credit card issuers to promote customer choice

    Byjus clarifies $533 million loan not misappropriated

    Byju's clarifies on $533 million loan, says funds not misappropriated

    Bitcoin touches all-time high of $69,191 before plummeting

    Bitcoin touches all-time high of $69,191 before plummeting

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru water crisis: Resident of posh gated community rush to nearby mall to use washrooms; check post gcw

    Bengaluru water crisis: Resident of posh gated community rush to nearby mall to use washrooms; check post

    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Premalu REVIEW: Is Naslen, Mamitha Baiju's rom-com worth watching? Read THIS

    Maha Shivratri shocker: 14 children electrocuted during procession in Rajasthan's Kota; WATCH viral video anr

    Maha Shivratri shocker: 14 children electrocuted during procession in Rajasthan's Kota; WATCH viral video

    Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92, set to marry for 5th time gcw

    Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch gets engaged at 92, set to marry for 5th time

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal reaches half-century on debut with a six; WATCH milestone moment osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal reaches half-century on debut with a six; WATCH milestone moment

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon