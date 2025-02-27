EV, AI boom drives hiring surge; engineers expect 20-40% salary hike: Report

The report highlights a strong hiring demand for niche roles in sectors such as Electric Vehicles (EV), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), digital transformation, and cloud computing.

EV AI boom drives hiring surge; engineers expect 20-40% salary hike: Report AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 4:22 PM IST

As India's job market continues to evolve, employees are now seeking salary hikes of 20-40 per cent, particularly in high-growth sectors like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Electric Vehicles (EV), and engineering, according to a recent report by Adecco India. This rise in salary expectations reflects the growing demand for specialized skills in these areas, as per the report.

The report highlights a strong hiring demand for niche roles in sectors such as Electric Vehicles (EV), Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), digital transformation, and cloud computing. These fields are driving much of the recruitment activity, as businesses prioritize expertise in cutting-edge technologies and sustainability initiatives.

Conversely, industries like banking, financial services, and IT have managed to achieve greater salary stability despite the fluctuating job market. The report underscores a shift in workforce expectations, with employees now seeking more than just financial compensation. Instead, priorities have expanded to include meaningful work, career development, and flexible working conditions.

The increasing role of AI is also transforming the workplace. Far from being viewed as a threat, AI is increasingly seen as a growth enabler, leading to significant investments in upskilling and workforce transformation. Companies are focusing on building technical expertise, with an emphasis on AI-powered learning platforms, certifications, executive coaching, and leadership training.

The demand for skills in ESG, automation, and machine learning is rapidly rising as businesses adapt to India's changing economic landscape. Notably, India is one of the leading AI adopters in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, with 42 per cent of businesses already integrating AI solutions into their operations. Cloud computing and AI-powered automation are reshaping traditional job roles, creating new career opportunities, and emphasizing the importance of adaptive skill development.

Organizations now view AI as a productivity enhancer rather than a job-eliminating force, further reinforcing the need for employees to stay ahead of technological advancements and continue building relevant skills.

In summary, as India's workforce adjusts to new expectations and technological transformations, businesses must prioritize upskilling initiatives and flexible work environments to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic job market.

Karthikeyan Kesavan, Director & Head of Permanent Recruitment, Adecco India, emphasised the importance of adapting to the evolving job market, stating, "As businesses navigate a rapidly changing talent landscape, strategic hiring and skills-focused compensation structures are more critical than ever.

"The demand for AI, cybersecurity, and cloud expertise continues to surge, making it essential for companies to offer competitive salary packages and upskilling opportunities to attract and retain top talent," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report AJR

India's GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report

NDDB West Assam Milk Producers ink MoU to boost Purabi Dairy's processing capacity AJR

NDDB, West Assam Milk Producers ink MoU to boost Purabi Dairy's processing capacity

India's economic growth outlook remains stable despite global uncertainties: Report

India's economic growth remains strong amid global uncertainties: Report

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth

Sarbananda Sonowal allocates Rs 1,500 crore for 'Harit Nauka' scheme to boost green water transport AJR

Sarbananda Sonowal allocates Rs 1,500 crore for 'Harit Nauka' scheme to boost green water transport

Recent Stories

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more RBA

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor dmn

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage RBA

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

Recent Videos

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Video Icon
'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon