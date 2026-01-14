NITI Aayog launched the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, with Maharashtra ranking as the top large state. The report assesses states' export readiness across 70 parameters to foster competitive federalism and boost India's exports.

NITI Aayog on Wednesday launched the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, a comprehensive assessment of the export readiness and performance of Indian States and Union Territories, with Maharashtra emerging as the top-ranked large state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Maharashtra secured the top position with a score of 68.01, followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh rounded off the top five large states.

The report was released by BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, at an event held in New Delhi.

About the Index

The EPI 2024 evaluates export performance and future potential across states for the period FY 2022 to FY 2024, aiming to promote competitive federalism and strengthen India's export ecosystem.

State Rankings and Classifications

Under the index, states and Union Territories have been classified into Leaders, Challengers and Aspirers based on their scores.

In the category of small states, North Eastern States and Union Territories, Uttarakhand ranked first, followed by Jammu and Kashmir and Nagaland, highlighting steady progress in export preparedness beyond traditional manufacturing hubs.

Methodology and Enhancements

As per the report, the EPI 2024 framework is based on 70 parameters across four pillars including export infrastructure, policy and governance, industrial and innovation ecosystem, and export performance.

Compared to the previous edition, the index introduces five new dimensions, streamlines existing indicators, and places sharper emphasis on logistics, MSMEs, human capital, cost competitiveness, and access to finance.

Purpose and Future Outlook

"The index is intended not just as a ranking tool, but as a policy guide to help states identify gaps, adopt best practices, and strengthen institutional mechanisms for exports. The findings are expected to support targeted interventions, improved coordination between the Centre and states, and greater participation of MSMEs in global trade, the report noted.

According to NITI Aayog, these enhancements are designed to ensure the index remains relevant to evolving global trade conditions and domestic economic priorities.

(ANI)