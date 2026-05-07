EPFO 3.0 has made PF withdrawal faster and fully digital in 2026. Claims up to ₹5 lakh can now be auto-settled in hours, with online forms, UPI withdrawals and easier tracking.

There was a time when getting your own Provident Fund (PF) money felt like winning a battle. The whole process of filling out forms, running around offices, and waiting for months was incredibly tiring. But in 2026, the system has completely changed.

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Now, you don't need your employer's permission to access your own money. The EPFO has made its system fully digital and extremely fast. If you're planning to withdraw your PF money, this article is for you. Let's find out the most authentic, secure, and fastest way to get your PF.

EPFO 3.0: Your Money in Hours, Not Days

In 2026, withdrawing PF is easier than ever before. Under the EPFO 3.0 update, 95% of claims are now being settled automatically. This has cut down the waiting time to just a few hours or even minutes. The biggest change is that the auto-settlement limit has been increased from ₹1 lakh straight to ₹5 lakh. This means claims up to ₹5 lakh no longer need any human intervention. On top of this, facilities to withdraw PF money directly through UPI and special EPFO ATM cards are also being introduced.

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Check These 4 Things Before You File a PF Claim

To make sure your PF money comes to your bank account without any hitches, you must ensure a few documents are in order before filing a claim:

UAN: Your 12-digit Universal Account Number must be activated. KYC: Your Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank account (with the correct IFSC code) must be linked and verified with your UAN. Mobile Number: Your mobile number linked with Aadhaar must be active, as the OTP will be sent to it. Date of Exit: If you have left your job and want to withdraw the full amount, your previous employer must have updated your 'date of exit' on the EPFO portal.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claiming PF Online

The online process is the safest and fastest way to withdraw your PF. You can follow these simple steps from the comfort of your home:

First, go to the EPFO's Unified Member Portal and log in using your UAN and password. After logging in, click on the 'Online Services' tab at the top and select 'Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)' from the dropdown menu. Your details will appear on the screen. Enter the last 4 digits of your bank account and click 'Verify'. Once the bank account is verified, click on the 'Proceed for Online Claim' button. Now, go to the 'I want to apply for' option and select the claim form (Form 19, Form 31, or Form 10C) as per your need. Fill in the required information, upload a photo of your cheque or passbook, and finally, enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number to submit your claim.

Which Form Should You Choose?

People often make mistakes while choosing the form, which leads to their claim getting rejected. You need to select the right form based on your situation:

Form 19: This form is used for the final settlement, which means withdrawing the entire PF amount at least 2 months after leaving a job.

This form is used for the final settlement, which means withdrawing the entire PF amount at least 2 months after leaving a job. Form 10C: This form is for withdrawing your EPS (pension) money. The condition is that your total service period must be less than 10 years.

This form is for withdrawing your EPS (pension) money. The condition is that your total service period must be less than 10 years. Form 31: If you are currently employed and need an advance (partial withdrawal) for reasons like a medical emergency, marriage, children's education, or buying a house, this is the form for you.

How to Avoid Getting Taxed (TDS)?

An expert tip that can save you money is to understand the tax rules. If you withdraw your money after completing 5 years of continuous service, it is completely tax-free. However, if your service is less than 5 years and the withdrawal amount is more than ₹50,000, a 10% TDS is deducted.

To avoid this, you should upload Form 15G online while filing the claim (provided your total income is within the tax exemption limit). You should also note that from April 1, 2026, under the new income tax rules, the new 'Form 121' has replaced Forms 15G and 15H.

How to Check Your Claim Status?

After submitting your claim, you don't need to visit the EPFO office. You can check the current status of your application by going to 'Track Claim Status' on the EPFO portal. Besides this, you can also easily check your claim status on the UMANG App, by giving a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number, or by sending an SMS (EPFOHO UAN ENG) to 7738299899.

If all your details (name, bank account, Aadhaar) in your profile match perfectly, the money will be directly credited to your bank account without any hassle, thanks to EPFO's new system.

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