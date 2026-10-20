US Secretary of State Marco Rubio justified his visit to Reliance's Jamnagar refinery by linking energy to national security. He said talks with firms with large refining capabilities are key to addressing global energy security challenges.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday commented on his decision to visit Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, saying discussions with companies possessing large refining capabilities are important for addressing global energy security challenges.

Responding to a media question on why the US Secretary of State was visiting Reliance's refinery, Rubio emphasised that energy is directly linked to national security. "I'm also here in my capacity as a national security advisor. So I have a bulletin for everyone and that is that energy is related to national security," Rubio said. "So, we're going to go see a company that has a tremendous amount of refining capabilities, so it makes all the sense in the world to talk to them about it," he added.

Energy's strategic importance

Highlighting the strategic importance of energy supplies, Rubio said, "Countries fight wars over energy as an example."

He further warned about the economic consequences of disruptions to energy availability. "Economies collapse over lack of energy," Rubio said.

The remarks come as conflicts across different regions have disrupted energy transportation and refining infrastructure, raising concerns over the availability of affordable fuels.

Refining capabilities crucial for energy security

Rubio said refining capabilities have become particularly important as countries seek to manage disruptions in global energy supplies.

He noted that producing crude oil alone was not sufficient and that refining capacity was equally important to make energy resources usable.

Explaining the importance of engaging directly with companies operating in the energy sector, Rubio said, "It's very difficult to understand someone or see what the possibilities are if you're not going to speak to them."

His remarks underline the growing importance of refining infrastructure in global energy security discussions, particularly as conflicts and supply disruptions create challenges for countries dependent on imported fuels.

Rubio's visit to Jamnagar is expected to provide an opportunity to assess Reliance's refining capabilities and discuss areas of potential energy cooperation.

The US Secretary of State is on a three-day visit to India from October 20 to 22. He arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and is scheduled to travel to Gujarat to visit Reliance's Jamnagar refinery on Wednesday.