Anthropic, the developer of Claude, has debuted on the Nasdaq with a massive 1.5 trillion USD valuation. The IPO raised 81.34 billion USD, signaling strong investor confidence in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence technology sector.

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic, the developer of the Claude chatbot, made its Nasdaq debut on Thursday following a record USD 81.34 billion initial public offering (IPO), securing a valuation of approximately USD 1.5 trillion, according to Reuters. The landmark public offering comes amid growing investor interest in artificial intelligence companies, even as concerns persist over elevated valuations, the sustainability of AI-related investments and the potential emergence of a market bubble.

According to the company's IPO details, Anthropic offered 980 million shares at USD 83 apiece, raising approximately USD 81.34 billion through the public offering. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the proposed ticker symbol 'ANT'. Reuters reported that the record IPO represents a major test of Wall Street's confidence in the AI boom, as investors weigh the technology's potential to transform the global economy against concerns over financial risks and its broader implications for humanity. The offering also comes alongside the latest earnings announcement from AI chipmaker Nvidia, with both developments serving as significant indicators of investor confidence in the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry.

According to the financial details provided in the IPO filing, Anthropic reported revenue of USD 33.24 billion, while its net loss stood at approximately USD 104.04 billion. The company reported total assets of USD 154.32 billion and total liabilities of USD 146.68 billion, highlighting the scale of its financial operations. Anthropic, led by Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei, had approximately 5,300 employees as of September 30, 2026. The IPO details also showed that the company had approximately 7.43 billion shares outstanding, while the offering included around 23.65 million shareholder shares. The record listing marks a significant milestone for the artificial intelligence industry, with Anthropic's market valuation placing it among the world's most highly valued technology companies.