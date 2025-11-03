After clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup against South Africa, Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, unveiled their secret anthem ‘Hum Hain Team India,’ kept hidden for four years. BCCI also announced a Rs 51 crore reward for the players.

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra): After their World Cup victory against South Africa, the Indian women's cricket team and captain Harmanpreet Kaur celebrated by publicly performing their team anthem, 'Hum Hain Team India,' on Sunday evening at DY Patil Stadium. The squad had deliberately kept the song secret for four years, waiting for this exact moment. In a video shared by the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI), Jemimah Rodrigues explained the significance of the song. “Okay, I'll just tell it once. So, we had decided this, I think, four years back that we'd only reveal our team song when we win the World Cup and tonight's the night,” she said. Jemimah then led her teammates in a collective performance of the song, marking the special occasion with this long-awaited reveal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Team India! Team India! Karte sabki hawa dhai, Team India is here to fight, Koi na leta humko dhai.Our future is bright! Saath mein chalenge, saath mein uthenge, Hum hai Team India, hum saath mein jeetenge. Na leta koi panga, kartege hum danga, Rahega sabse upar, hamara tiranga.Hum hai Team India!,” goes the lyrics.

Scroll to load tweet…

Rs 51 Crore Cash Prize for Players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the ICC Women's World Cup-winning Team India. Team India finally put the heartbreaks of the 2005 and 2017 World Cup finals behind them as they beat South Africa to secure their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats. Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, “In 1983, Kapil Dev brought about a new era and encouragement in cricket by making India win the World Cup. The same excitement and encouragement has been introduced by the women today. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team have not just won the trophy today, they have won the hearts of all Indians. They have paved the way for the next generation of women cricketers... Women's cricket already reached its next level when our team defeated Australia in the semifinals...”



Last month, ICC Chairman Jay Shah increased women's prize money by 300 per cent. Earlier, the prize money was $2.88 million, and now it has been increased to $14 million. All these steps have greatly promoted women's cricket. BCCI has also announced a reward prize of Rs 51 crores for the entire team- players, coaches, and support staff," he added.