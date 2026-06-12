Elon Musk is closer than ever to becoming the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX’s upcoming IPO pushes his fortune toward the historic milestone, creating massive global attention.

The world’s richest person Elon Musk is reportedly moving closer to becoming the first-ever trillionaire, with his fortune receiving a major boost ahead of SpaceX’s much-anticipated public listing. The company’s expected IPO has sparked massive attention as investors prepare for what could become one of the biggest market debuts in history.

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SpaceX IPO Drives Massive Wealth Surge

Musk’s net worth has reportedly jumped by around $274 billion, pushing his estimated fortune close to the $1 trillion mark. According to billionaire rankings, his wealth has reached nearly $971 billion, a figure comparable to the annual economic output of some major economies.

The surge is largely linked to SpaceX’s expected valuation following its IPO. The company’s shares are reportedly being priced at $135 each, with its market value projected to reach around $1.77 trillion after the listing.

Could Musk Become The World’s First Trillionaire?

Financial analysts and market estimates suggest that if SpaceX performs strongly after going public, Musk’s total wealth could cross the $1 trillion milestone. Such a development would make him the first person in history to reach trillionaire status.

Much of Musk’s wealth comes from his ownership stakes in companies including SpaceX and Tesla, along with other ventures.

Musk’s Wealth Compared To Global Billionaires

Musk’s fortune is far ahead of other billionaires. His estimated wealth is several times higher than that of the world’s second-richest individuals, including Larry Page.

Compared with India’s richest individuals, Musk’s wealth is also significantly higher than Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. The scale of his fortune has placed him among the most influential figures in the global economy.

If SpaceX’s IPO meets expectations, Musk’s journey toward the trillion-dollar milestone could mark a new chapter in the history of personal wealth.