EaseMyTrip reports a Gross Booking Revenue of Rs 2,213.2 crore for Q3 FY26. The online travel platform's Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 151.7 crore, with an EBITDA of Rs 13.9 crore, marking a 15.2% QoQ growth, and PAT at Rs 7.5 crore.

EaseMyTrip, a leading online travel platform, has reported Gross Booking Revenue of Rs 2,213.2 crore for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. The company achieved Revenue from Operations of Rs 151.7 crore, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) reached Rs 13.9 crore. This represents a 15.2 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter, with a margin of 8.6 per cent. The company's profit after tax for the period stood at Rs 7.5 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Commenting on the results, Nishant Pitti, Chairman, Managing Director and Founder of EaseMyTrip, said that Q3 FY26 performance demonstrates the strength of the company's diversified business model, growing contribution of its non-air segments, and focused efforts to steadily expand its international presence. "At EaseMyTrip, Q3 FY26 reflects focused execution and strengthening fundamentals across our business, supported by a clear strategic focus. Our Gross Booking Revenue increased to Rs 2,213.2 crore, reflecting strong sequential momentum. We reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 151.7 crore, EBITDA stood at Rs 13.9 crore, showcasing a QoQ growth of 15.2%, with a margin of 8.6%, while PAT was Rs 7.5 crore," he said.

International and Segment-wise Growth

EaseMyTrip's Dubai operations sustained an upward trajectory, achieving a 133.2% year-on-year increase in GBR from Rs 170.5 crore to Rs 397.6 crore, validating the effectiveness of the company's international growth initiatives, he added. The Hotel and Packages segment remained a key driver of growth, delivering an 84% year-on-year increase in bookings, averaging approximately 5,000 room nights booked daily. Additionally, an approximate average of 23,000 flight segments were booked daily.

Strategic Focus and Future Outlook

"From strengthening our presence across travel segments and actively supporting tourism infrastructure initiatives to executing high-impact consumer campaigns that deepened engagement across categories, every step this quarter was directed towards building long-term structural value," Nishant Pitti said.

He said the priority remains clear to delivering sustainable growth, deepening our global reach, and creating consistent value for the shareholders. "With a disciplined approach to growing topline scale while improving bottomline efficiency, EaseMyTrip is firmly positioned to contribute meaningfully to the next phase of growth in the travel and tourism sector," he said.

Company Background

Established in 2008, EaseMyTrip.com initially operated from a small space and has evolved into "a resilient entity ensuring financial stability". Transitioning to a customer-facing model in 2011, the platform adopted a 'no convenience fee' policy, "attracting a loyal customer base with transparent pricing and exceptional service". (ANI)