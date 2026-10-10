EaseMyTrip's new venture, YOLO Bus Express, an intercity bus aggregation service, has launched with 12 buses in South India. It plans to expand to 500 buses by 2027, aiming to standardise bus travel with better service and hygiene protocols.

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip has announced the launch of YOLO Bus Express, an intercity bus aggregation initiative designed to expand organised bus travel across India. The platform has commenced operations with a fleet of 12 buses across select routes in South India, with plans to expand to 50 buses over the next 45 to 60 days and scale to a nationwide network of 500 buses by 2027.

The service focuses initially on key intercity routes originating from Hyderabad, connecting destinations across Andhra Pradesh that include Tirupati, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam. The model operates on an asset-light aggregation framework through partnerships with private bus operators, while YOLO Bus oversees route selection, ticketing, scheduling, pricing, demand management, and service standards.

EaseMyTrip's Vision for Structured Growth

Highlighting the strategy behind the launch, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, said, "India’s intercity bus sector has significant potential for organised growth, particularly as travellers increasingly seek reliability, comfort, and consistency in their journeys. We see an opportunity to bring greater structure to this market by combining the capacity of private bus operators with technology, operational discipline, and a customer-first approach."

"YOLO Bus Express is an important step in that direction. Our focus is on building a scalable model that can expand across markets, create stronger partnerships with operators, and deliver a more dependable travel experience for passengers," Pittie added.

Focus on Quality and Hygiene

Under the initiative, the service introduces standardised operating and hygiene protocols across partner fleets. These measures include fresh bedsheets and pillow covers for every trip, regular curtain washing, periodic deep cleaning, and essential onboard amenities, supported by centralised operational oversight to maintain service quality.

Phased Rollout and Nationwide Target

Addressing the operational rollout, Mahendra Tripathi, CEO of YOLO Bus, said, "Our vision with YOLO Bus Express is to build a premium intercity network where passengers can expect consistent quality and reliable service, irrespective of the operator running the bus. We have started with 12 buses in South India and are working towards expanding to 40–50 buses in the coming months, with a target of 500 buses across India by 2027."

"Our focus is on building a scalable network that benefits passengers and operating partners while strengthening the overall intercity travel experience," Tripathi added.

According to EaseMyTrip, the expansion aims to enhance connectivity along major travel corridors, offer structured commercial growth opportunities for private bus operators, and address rising domestic demand for organised road transportation across the country. (ANI)