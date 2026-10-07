Elon Musk escalated his push for Starlink's India license, sarcastically addressing 'Prime Minister Ambani' and accusing him of monopoly. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia countered, stating licenses are open and no monopoly will be allowed.

Musk's 'Prime Minister Ambani' Jibe

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who also controls satellite communications company Starlink has stepped up his attack on the Government and certain corporates in an attempt to push Starlink's commercial license plans.

Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete? There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better. Thank you 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2026 In a fresh post on X, Musk claimed that Starlink could change the lives of areas in India with no internet access, even as he singled out one company's boss for attack.

"Dear Prime Minister Ambani, Please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India. Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete? There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better. Thank you," his post read.

"Also, Starlink has proven to be essential for saving lives during natural disasters throughout the world, when all other communications systems have failed, so you would also be helping save men, women and children throughout India," he added.

No Monopoly, Asserts Union Minister

The fresh post by X by Musk follows an unequivocal assertion by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who on Friday stated that there was no question of allowing any monopoly in the sphere of Satellite communications and that three parties are in line for final approval for commercial licenses. "Let me be very clear. India does not allow a monopoly in any sector. And therefore, even as Satcom is concerned there is not a single licensee that has been chosen. Licenses have been given to everyone who wants to provide these licenses. And today there are three licenses that are out there. There is a lot of conversation about a particular party. But there are three parties that have got licenses. There is Reliance Jio, there is OneWeb, and there is Starlink. And there is another party that is also interested in procuring a license. Now that process has to be followed by that party, that's Amazon," the Minister said.

Licensing Process and Security Requirements

Scindia said that India is close to taking a final decision on the pricing framework for satellite communication services and all licensed operators, including Starlink, must meet security requirements before they can proceed towards commercial operations. "Initially whether spectrum will be assigned or auctioned, that decision was taken. Secondly, irrespective post that administrative assignment, what the pricing regime will be. And TRAI and DOT have been in conversations on that. We are close to taking the final decision with respect to that. And the third has to do with security requirements and requisites being followed," he said.

"Revenue charges system is finalized once each one of these parties, party A, B, and C, all three individually based on their achievement of milestones with regard to security concerns and prerequisites have fulfilled the requirements, then obviously they can start operations. But that has to be a compliance that is done by each one of them individually," he added.

Elon Musk had earlier alleged that Starlink was being blocked by powerful business interests despite spending five years complying with Indian requirements. The Ministry of Communications had rejected those allegations of unfair treatment, saying all three licensed operators were at broadly the same regulatory stage. It said security assessments were under way for all three and that each could proceed to the next step of seeking spectrum assignment after completing the required process. (ANI)