On October 10, 2026, gold and silver prices are driven by global bullion trends, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical events. While 24K gold offers maximum purity, 22K is preferred for durable jewelry. Domestic rates vary across cities like Delhi and Mumbai due to local taxes and demand.

Gold and silver prices remain in focus as investors and jewellery buyers track movements in the precious metals market on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Prices are influenced by international bullion trends, currency movements, geopolitical developments and investor demand.

Gold is commonly purchased in 22-karat and 24-karat varieties. While 24K gold has a higher purity level, 22K gold is widely used for making jewellery because its alloy composition makes it more durable. Silver, meanwhile, attracts both jewellery buyers and investors looking to diversify their holdings.

City-Wise Gold and Silver Prices - October 10, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 1,36,940 Rs 1,49,400 Rs 2,34,900 Mumbai Rs 1,36,790 Rs 1,49,230 Rs 2,34,900 Kolkata Rs 1,36,790 Rs 1,49,230 Rs 2,34,900 Chennai Rs 1,36,790 Rs 1,49,230 Rs 2,39,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,36,790 Rs 1,49,230 Rs 2,34,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,36,790 Rs 1,49,230 Rs 2,39,900

What Influences Gold and Silver Prices?

International bullion prices play a major role in determining domestic gold and silver rates. Changes in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical tensions and demand for safe-haven assets can influence prices. Domestic prices can also vary because of import costs, taxes, local demand and jewellers' pricing practices.

Gold purity is another important consideration for buyers. The final cost of jewellery may differ from the quoted metal rate because of making charges, applicable taxes and other fees. Buyers should also check the hallmark and purity details before making a purchase.

What Should Buyers Check Before Purchasing?

Consumers planning to buy gold or silver should compare the latest rates across local jewellers and confirm the applicable charges before placing an order. Since prices can change during the trading day and differ between sources, checking the date and time of the quoted rate is essential.

For the most accurate October 10 update, verify the city-wise figures against the original report and the latest rates published by local jewellers.