Edelweiss subsidiary EAAA India Alternatives has set a price band of Rs 1,585-1,665 per share for its Rs 1,200 crore IPO. The public issue, which is an offer for sale, will be open for subscription from October 26 to October 28.

EAAA India Alternatives Limited, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, has fixed the price band for its Rs 1,200 crore initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 1,585 to Rs 1,665 per equity share, according to a regulatory filing made with the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The public issue will open for subscription on October 26 and close on October 28, while bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for October 23.

IPO Price Band and Investment Details

In its filing to the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), Edelweiss Financial Services stated, "Price Band: A range from a Floor Price of Rs.1,585/- per equity share to a Cap Price of Rs. 1,665/- per equity share." The company also confirmed that investors can bid for a minimum of nine equity shares and in multiples of nine thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, retail investors will need to invest at least Rs 14,985 for one lot.

The price band was approved by the IPO Committee of the Board of Directors of EAAA India Alternatives at its meeting held on October 20. The announcement follows the filing of the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) dated October 19 with the Registrar of Companies, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE and NSE.

Offer for Sale Details

In an earlier regulatory filing on Tuesday, Edelweiss Financial Services stated, "The IPO comprises an offer for sale ('OFS') for an amount not exceeding Rs. 12,000 million, which is proposed to be undertaken by Edelweiss Securities & Investments Private Limited ('ESIPL'), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company." As the issue consists entirely of an offer for sale, the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder rather than EAAA India Alternatives. The offering will allow the Edelweiss group to monetise part of its holding in the alternative investment management business.

Subscription Schedule

Confirming the subscription schedule, the company stated, "The IPO opens on Monday, October 26, 2026 and closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2026." (ANI)