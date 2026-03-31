Dubai has approved a Dh1 billion economic incentives package and other key initiatives to support businesses amid regional tensions. The measures include deferring government fees for three months, trade facilitation, and social development strategies.

Dubai has approved a series of economic and social initiatives, including financial relief measures and trade facilitation steps, aimed at supporting businesses and improving workforce conditions amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

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According to a news report by Gulf News, the Executive Council of Dubai cleared five key initiatives that focus on easing financial pressure across sectors, enhancing economic measurement systems, facilitating trade, and strengthening social development frameworks. It stated, "The decisions cover financial relief measures, updated GDP methodology, trade facilitation, and long-term social development strategies".

Economic Incentives and Relief

Among the major measures is a Dh1 billion economic incentives package, which will be rolled out over a three- to six-month period starting April 1, 2026. The package aims to ease financial stress by deferring government fees for three months. Hotels will be allowed to postpone full payment of sales fees and the Tourism Dirham, while customs data grace periods will be extended from 30 to 90 days. The initiative also includes simplifying residency permit issuance and renewal processes, making it easier for professionals and skilled workers to live and work in Dubai.

Revised Economic Measurement

In addition, Dubai has updated its GDP measurement methodology to better reflect actual economic activity. The emirate reported 6.4 per cent economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, with full-year GDP rising 5.4 per cent to reach Dh937 billion. The revised framework expands the scope of surveys, improves statistical coverage, and introduces more comprehensive databases.

Boosting Trade Efficiency

To boost trade efficiency, the Executive Council approved the Virtual Warehouses Initiative, overseen by Dubai Customs. The system facilitates temporary imports, including artwork, by exempting them from customs duties and financial guarantees under a temporary admission declaration. It also suspends duties on private artworks for three years and removes geographical restrictions while enabling high-tech tracking.

Social Development and Workforce Welfare

Empowerment and Employment

On the social front, the Dubai Empowerment Strategy aims to improve living standards and employment opportunities. The programme has already supported 1,200 Emiratis, created more than 7,000 job opportunities, and engaged over 400 partner entities. The strategy focuses on sustainable employment and supports both job seekers and individuals pursuing home-based entrepreneurship.

Workers' Health and Safety

Further, the Health and Safety Strategy for Workers' Accommodation targets full access to essential services and complete compliance with safety standards by 2033. The initiative aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and International Labour Organization regulations, aiming to enhance living and working conditions for workers.

(ANI)