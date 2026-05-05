Dream Sports, parent of fantasy gaming app Dream11, has launched DreamStreet, an AI-enabled stock broking platform. It aims to simplify investments for first-time retail investors with expert recommendations and an AI assistant named Veda.

Dream Sports Launches AI Broking Platform DreamStreet

Dream Sports, the parent of fantasy gaming platform Dream11, has forayed into stock broking with the launch of DreamStreet, an AI-enabled investment platform aimed at simplifying market participation for first-time and hesitant retail investors. The Mumbai-based company, in a press release on Monday, said DreamStreet is designed for individuals who have stayed away from markets due to complexity or lack of guidance.

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At launch, the platform will support investments in stocks and exchange-traded funds, with futures and options and IPO participation expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks. DreamStreet will offer stock recommendations from SEBI-registered experts, including research analysts and investment advisors, alongside an AI assistant named Veda to provide insights and simplify decision-making.

Leadership and Vision to Attract New Investors

The venture will be led by Dream Sports Chief Product Officer Rahul Mirchandani as CEO, along with Dream11 product leaders Karan Bansal as Chief Business Officer and Nikhil Lalvani as Chief Product Officer. Mirchandani said, "India's demographic tailwinds--rising disposable incomes, growing financial literacy, and rapid smartphone adoption--are creating a generational opportunity for new retail participation in financial markets." He added that while demat account growth has been strong, many potential investors remain on the sidelines due to a lack of clarity and confidence, a gap DreamStreet aims to bridge through AI tools and a simplified interface. "By integrating AI-enabled data & information into the core of the platform, we want to help users cut through complexity so that more Indians can be a part of the India growth story," he noted.

Diversification Strategy Amid Gaming Regulations

The launch marks a significant expansion of Dream Sports' financial services and wealth management portfolio. In December, the company restructured into eight independent business units as it diversifies beyond its core fantasy sports operations. The restructuring followed regulatory changes in online gaming that reduced 95% of Dream Sports' revenue and eliminated profitability, prompting the firm to explore growth areas in fintech and wealth management.

Entry into a Crowded, Evolving Broking Market

DreamStreet enters an already crowded and evolving broking ecosystem. Fintech players like MobiKwik, Super.money and CRED are also building investment offerings, while digital incumbents such as Groww, Zerodha and Angel One continue to dominate retail trading. The timing also coincides with a shifting regulatory landscape. Tighter margin requirements, reduced weekly expiries, higher capital thresholds, and increased Securities Transaction Tax (STT) have made derivatives trading less attractive for retail investors, likely curbing speculative activity in futures and options. (ANI)