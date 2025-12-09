IndiGo's operations have stabilized after recent disruptions, with the airline now operating over 1,800 flights and achieving a 91% on-time performance. The carrier has restored its network and is assisting affected passengers.

After days of disruptions that affected several passengers, IndiGo on Monday said it is operating over 1,800 flights across its network, reconnecting all stations that it serves.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The airline said its operations have stabilized with a 91 per cent on-time performance, marking a recovery from the previous week's schedule issues.

Operational Recovery and Performance Metrics

According to an IndiGo press release, the airline said it has optimized its operations to ensure minimal cancellations, all of which were informed to customers in advance.

The release noted that IndiGo's on-time performance improved from about 75 per cent previously to 90 per cent on Monday, and the number of flights increased from roughly 1,650 to more than 1,800. The network coverage, as per the airline, has been fully restored.

Focus on Customer Assistance

IndiGo said it continues to focus on assisting affected passengers and resolving pending issues.

"We remain committed to assisting our customers and addressing their queries and requests on a war footing. To this end, we have expedited several internal processes," an IndiGo spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline also said that refunds worth Rs 827 crore have already been processed for flights cancelled up to December 15, 2025.

IndiGo added that between December 1 and 7, it facilitated more than 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 cabs and buses for stranded customers. Over 4,500 bags have already been returned, and the remaining are expected to reach their owners within the next 36 hours.

According to IndiGo, around two lakh customers are being assisted every day through various communication channels.

Guidance for Travellers

The airline has urged passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport and to reach out for refund support through its website or customer care channels.

Official Statement on Compliance and Gratitude

"We regret this disruption and apologize sincerely to all our customers. We would like to reiterate that all our operations are fully compliant with the relevant FDTL norms and safety regulations, as they have been throughout the last two decades. We continue to work in full cooperation with the authorities to restore normalcy in operations," the spokesperson said.

Expressing gratitude, the spokesperson added, "We are deeply grateful for the patience and understanding shown by our passengers, as well as the unwavering commitment of our employees and partners."