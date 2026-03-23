Delhi's GSDP is projected to hit Rs 13.27 lakh crore in 2025-26, a growth of 9.42%. Per Capita Income is estimated at Rs 5.31 lakh, about 2.5 times the national average, with the service sector continuing to dominate the economy at 86.32%.

Key Economic Indicators

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi is likely to attain a level of Rs 13,27,055 crore during 2025-26, reflecting a growth of 9.42 per cent over the previous financial year.

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According to the Economic Survey of Delhi released by the Planning Department of the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Per Capita Income of the capital is estimated at Rs 5,31,610, which registered a growth of 7.92 per cent. This figure places Delhi's Per Capita Income at approximately 2.5 times higher than the national average for the same period. The Economic Survey of Delhi 2025-26 marks the 17th edition in its series.

Economic Structure and Fiscal Health

The economic structure of the capital remains heavily reliant on a predominant Service Sector, which contributed 86.32 per cent to the Gross State Value Added. The Secondary Sector accounted for 12.88 per cent, while the Primary Sector contributed 0.80 per cent to the economy.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, Delhi maintained a consistent revenue surplus, with a budgeted surplus of Rs 9,661.31 crore, representing 0.73 per cent of the GSDP. Tax collection for the Delhi Government is budgeted to grow by 15.54 per cent compared to the previous year.

Budget Allocation

Out of a total budget of Rs 1,00,000 crore, the government allocated Rs 59,300 crore for various schemes and projects. This represented a substantial increase from the Rs 39,000 crore allocated in the 2024-25 budget. The transport sector received the largest portion of this funding at 20 per cent, followed by social security and welfare at 17 per cent, and water supply and sanitation at 15 per cent.

Infrastructure and Sectoral Developments

In terms of infrastructure, the peak demand for power in the city rose to 8,442 MW in 2025-26, up from 5,846 MW a decade ago. Total installed capacity of renewable energy reached 509 MW by January 2026, comprising solar energy and waste-to-energy generation.

Industrial Sector and Inflation Impact

Within the secondary sector, manufacturing was the major contributor, with Gross State Value Added estimated at Rs 50,144 crore for the current year. However, industrial workers faced rising costs as the annual average consumer price index increased from 132.5 in 2024 to 139.4 in 2025, a rise of 4.9 per cent.

Public Transport Modernisation

Public transport continued its transition toward electrification, with the number of electric buses increasing from 2,150 in April 2025 to 4,338 by March 2026. The total bus fleet stands at 6,100, while the Delhi Metro maintained an average daily ridership of approximately 67 lakhs.

Health Infrastructure Growth

Health infrastructure also saw expansion, with the number of beds in government hospitals rising to 15,659 by December 2025. The survey noted that beds per 1000 persons increased to 2.84 in 2025-26.

Social Welfare and Public Distribution

Social security remained a priority, with financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month provided to senior citizens aged 70 and above. Monthly assistance was extended to 4.40 lakh senior citizens and 4.09 lakh women in distress during the current fiscal.

Regarding public distribution, the network served 72.21 lakh beneficiaries through 1,953 Fair Price Shops. Under the "Public Distribution System in Delhi," the government provided 35 kg of food grains per month to Antyodaya Anna Yojana households, with the Delhi Government providing 1 kg of sugar free of cost to these cardholders. (ANI)