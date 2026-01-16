CSIR's Integrated Skill Initiative bridges the gap between science and industry, aligning with Skill India. It offers inclusive training across 18 sectors, having trained over 1.90 lakh people, and recently launched Phase III for advanced skilling.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) continues to play a transformative role in India's skill development landscape through its flagship CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative, a national programme aligned with the Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Skill India. Designed to bridge the gap between scientific research and industry-ready skills, the initiative integrates skill development with science and technology by leveraging CSIR's extensive research infrastructure, nationwide laboratory network, and deep scientific expertise. The programme aims to address real-world industrial, societal, and entrepreneurial demands while enhancing employability across diverse sectors, Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement.

Programme Scope and Inclusivity

The initiative ensures inclusive access to skill development, catering to a wide range of beneficiaries including students, young researchers, technical staff, working professionals, school dropouts, ITI and diploma holders, farmers, and rural communities. Its structured short-term and long-term modules encompass training programmes, internships, certification courses, and hands-on laboratory exposure in advanced and emerging technologies. Covering 18 out of 36 key sectoral skills identified under the National Skill Development Mission (NSDM), the programme spans areas such as aerospace and aviation, agriculture, automotive, construction, electronics, food processing, green jobs, healthcare, chemicals and petrochemicals, life sciences, textiles, IT and ITeS, mining, and entrepreneurship, among others.

Milestones and Phase III Launch

Since its inception, the CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative has trained over 1.90 lakh individuals through more than 5,200 skill-based training programmes, including special targeted initiatives for women and rural citizens during its first two phases. The third phase of the initiative, launched in June 2025 by Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR, and Secretary, DSIR, Government of India, places renewed emphasis on advanced skilling, strengthening academia-industry linkages, and accelerating national development. Within the first year of Phase III alone, more than 14,000 trainees have been trained through 425+ programmes conducted across 37 CSIR laboratories nationwide.

Strategic Coordination and Vision

The CSIR-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), which serves as the centralized training unit and nodal office for the initiative, continues to play a critical role in monitoring, coordinating, and evaluating programme performance. With a sustained focus on quality, relevance, and impact, CSIR aims to further strengthen India's skilled workforce and contribute meaningfully to building a knowledgeable, self-reliant nation.