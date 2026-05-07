CSIR-NIScPR and RIS signed an MoU to strengthen science, technology, and innovation policy and diplomacy for developing nations. The partnership will focus on the Global South via joint projects, publications, and policy dialogues.

CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Research and Information System, aiming to strengthen collaboration in science, technology, innovation policy and diplomacy for the developing nations.

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According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, the partnership, signed on Wednesday, is designed to enhance work in science policy, communication, diplomacy and traditional knowledge, together with joint projects, publications, policy dialogues, workshops and outreach for inclusive and sustainable development.

A Tool for Global Challenges

Sachin Kumar Sharma, Director General, RIS, highlighted "science diplomacy as a key tool for building trust and addressing global challenges such as climate change, health and technology inequalities, while emphasising the Global South's role in shaping scientific governance."

Geeta Vani Rayasam, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, described the partnership as a collaborative, win-win effort for the Global South, focusing on working groups and joint publications. She highlighted NIScPR's role in science communication and policy research, along with CSIR's R&D ecosystem, affordable HIV drug innovations, traditional knowledge validation, rural innovations and 15 open-access journals.

S.K. Varshney, Science Consultant, RIS, emphasised the importance of South-South scientific cooperation based on equality, sovereignty and demand-driven partnerships for context-specific solutions, technology sharing and resilient health systems.

Amit Kumar, Assistant Professor, RIS, termed the collaboration a key milestone combining RIS's policy expertise with CSIR's scientific strengths, further reinforced by the roundtable on science diplomacy. Yogesh Suman, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, emphasised NIScPR's role in disseminating CSIR technologies for rural livelihoods and sustainable development.

New Publications Unveiled

The ministry noted that on this occasion, all the dignitaries released three documents "India-Republic of Korea S&T Cooperation: Co-Creating the Future"; "Proceeding of Workshop on Strengthening India's Semiconductor Ecosystem: Policies, Challenges and Opportunities" and policy bulletin: "The key drivers of particulate pollution from road transportation in Indian states"

Future Engagement and India-Africa Cooperation

Sneha Sinha, Consultant, RIS, noted "that previous collaborations, including workshops and research in science diplomacy, have laid a strong foundation for future engagement. She highlighted the significance of the roundtable on science diplomacy in the Global South, focusing on India-Africa cooperation ahead of the India-Africa Forum Summit, and emphasised technology sharing and integrating science diplomacy perspectives into a joint report." (ANI)