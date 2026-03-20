India's Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) is set to expand its footprint into African markets, focusing on testing and certification of electrical products. The move is part of a broader strategy to grow its international presence.

India's Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) is planning to expand its footprint into African markets, primarily in the areas of testing and evaluation of electrical products, third-party inspection, consultancy, and training programmes for manufacturers, Ramdas, Engineering Officer in the Business Development Division at CPRI under the Ministry of Power, told ANI on Friday.

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"We are looking at African countries for testing and certification of electrical products," Ramdas said in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 held in the national capital. "We are also planning to expand into more foreign markets, and Africa is one of the key regions we are focusing on."

Current Operations and International Clientele

CPRI is a research-oriented organisation which conducts testing and evaluation of electrical products for both domestic and international customers. "We also undertake third-party inspections, consultancy services, and specialised training programmes for utilities, industries, and manufacturers," said Ramdas.

The institute already serves a wide international client base across multiple regions and is performing strongly financially, he noted. "Major overseas customers are from the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Kuwait," Ramdas said. "Additionally, we work with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Singapore, as well as European countries like France, Germany, and Spain, along with Australia."

For overseas clients, short-circuit testing facilities and consultancy services are the primary offerings, though the institute is expanding into other services as well, he added.

Upgrading Testing Capabilities

Highlighting infrastructure upgrades, Ramdas said CPRI is scaling up its testing capabilities to meet rising demand. "We are upgrading our Short Circuit Laboratory from 2,500 MVA to 7,500 MVA. This is expected to be completed by the end of this year," he said. "This is a major enhancement to support both domestic and international requirements."

Market Position and Competition

He acknowledged competition but emphasised the institute's strong position. "Challenges exist, mainly in terms of competition. However, CPRI continues to perform well," he said. "We are number one in India, and our facilities are among the best in the world."

Research and Government Backing

On research and development, he said the institute is aligned with its strategic goals. "We have set targets and planned accordingly to achieve them, and we are on track," he said.

Speaking on government support, Ramdas added: "All capital projects and investments are supported by the Government of India."

With expansion plans targeting Africa and continued investment in advanced testing infrastructure, CPRI aims to further strengthen its global presence in the power equipment testing and certification sector.

CPRI currently has units in Bhopal, Hyderabad, Noida, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolkata, and Guwahati. A new unit is underway in Raipur, while the organisation is headquartered in Bengaluru. (ANI)