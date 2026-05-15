The Ministry of Rural Development reviewed watershed development projects in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district under the PMKSY. Officials inspected stop dams, canals, and a lift irrigation project, benefiting hundreds of farmers with enhanced irrigation.

The Ministry of Rural Development conducted a field review of watershed development projects in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, under the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, focusing on irrigation expansion, soil conservation and livelihood enhancement.

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According to the ministry, the review was led by Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Narendra Bhooshan, along with Joint Secretary (Watershed Management) Nitin Khade and Dhamtari District Collector Abinash Mishra, who inspected multiple ongoing and completed water conservation and irrigation projects in Magarlod block.

Inspection of Key Conservation and Irrigation Projects

During the visit to Sankra village, the delegation inspected a stop dam constructed under convergence of WDC and MGNREGA at a cost of Rs 40.34 lakh, which has brought around 80-85 acres under irrigation and is benefiting more than 50 farmers.

In Belaudi village, they reviewed a 430-metre irrigation canal developed at a cost of Rs 20.20 lakh, which supports irrigation across nearly 150 acres and has helped reduce soil erosion.

The team also visited Saunga village, where a five-acre plantation site has been developed with 1,050 guava and lemon trees on a river island. Officials suggested creating small water storage ponds to address local water scarcity in the region.

The delegation further reviewed Amrit Sarovar projects in Bodra and Gadadih villages, aimed at strengthening groundwater recharge and improving community access to water resources.

Gadadih Lift Irrigation Project: A 'Success Model'

A key highlight of the visit was the Lift Irrigation Project in Gadadih, which draws water from the Mahanadi River to irrigate 85 hectares of farmland, benefiting nearly 250 farmers. The project was described as a successful model for watershed development.

Narendra Bhooshan described the initiative as a "Success Model" and directed officials to document such achievements as state-level templates for future watershed development projects.

Enhancing Farmer Income Through Horticulture

The visit concluded with an inspection of vegetable cultivation practices in Belaudi village, where farmers were appreciated for adopting horticulture to enhance income levels.