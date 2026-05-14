Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Rajiv Ranjan Singh met to discuss boosting fisheries exports and enhancing fisherfolk incomes, reiterating the government's commitment to sustainable growth and innovation in the sector to strengthen its global position.

Ministerial Meeting on Fisheries Sector Growth

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh held a meeting to discuss opportunities to increase fisheries exports and enhance the incomes of fisherfolk in the country.

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Sharing details about the meeting in a social media post on Thursday, Piyush Goyal said the government remains committed to supporting sustainable growth and innovation in the fisheries sector.

"Co-chaired a productive meeting along with my colleague @LalanSingh_1ji, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairy and Panchayati Raj. Discussed opportunities to boost fisheries exports and enhance the incomes of our fisherfolk. We also reiterated our continued commitment to fostering sustainable growth & driving innovation in the sector," Goyal stated in the post.

The discussions between the two ministers focused on further strengthening the sector by improving export opportunities and supporting the livelihoods of fisherfolk. The government also reiterated its focus on sustainable development and innovation in the fisheries sector as India aims to strengthen its position in the global seafood market.

India's Growing Fisheries Sector

According to data shared by the Ministry of Fisheries, India is currently the world's second-largest fish-producing nation and contributes around 8 per cent of global fish production. The fisheries sector has emerged as an important contributor to food security, employment generation and income growth, particularly in coastal and rural regions across the country.

The ministry data showed that fisheries now account for nearly 7.43 per cent of Agricultural Gross Value Added (GVA), making it the highest contributor among agriculture and allied sectors. The government stated that the increasing share of the fisheries sector reflects continued policy support and sustained interventions over the years.

Production and Export Growth

India's total fish production has more than doubled during the last decade. As per the ministry data, fish output increased from 95.79 lakh tonnes in FY 2013-14 to 197.75 lakh tonnes in FY 2024-25, recording a growth of 106 per cent during the period.

The country has also witnessed significant growth in seafood exports. Seafood exports reached Rs 62,408 crore in FY 2024-25, highlighting the expanding scale of the sector and India's growing competitiveness in the global seafood market.

The ministry data further stated that frozen shrimp continues to remain the dominant export commodity from India. The United States and China are among the major export destinations for Indian seafood products. (ANI)