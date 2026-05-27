The CCPA has initiated action against the online sale of hazardous chemicals on platforms like IndiaMART and Justdial, citing risks to public safety. Notices have been issued seeking details on seller compliance and buyer verification mechanisms.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, has initiated regulatory action against the "unauthorized online sale and advertisement of hazardous chemicals, explosive substances, and related precursors on digital platforms" to strengthen consumer safety, public security and responsible e-commerce practices.

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According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the action was initiated following inputs regarding the online listing and sale of hazardous and regulated substances on platforms including IndiaMART, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, Dial4Trade and ExportersIndia.

The ministry said the substances identified include "explosive precursors and hazardous chemicals which may pose serious risks to public safety and national security if sold without proper safeguards and verification mechanisms."

It added that "unauthorized online access to such hazardous substances may expose consumers to serious safety risks and unlawful supply channels."

CCPA Issues Notices to E-commerce Platforms

The CCPA has issued notices to the concerned e-commerce entities and online platforms seeking details related to "seller information and licensing compliance, buyer verification mechanisms, quantities sold, import details and applicable regulatory approvals."

During the preliminary examination, the authority observed that "several hazardous chemicals and explosive substances being listed or advertised online are regulated, restricted, controlled, or prohibited under various laws and regulatory frameworks governing public safety and handling of hazardous substances."

The authority also emphasised that online platforms and intermediaries "must exercise due diligence and ensure strict compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements before permitting the listing, advertisement, or sale of such substances."

Hazardous Substances Under Scrutiny

The hazardous substances under scrutiny include Ammonium Nitrate, Gun Powder, Picric Acid and Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN).

According to the ministry, the CCPA has issued "a total of eight notices to various entities in connection with comparable violations involving regulated and potentially dangerous substances."

Regulatory Response and Outcome

As part of the regulatory response, the CCPA also held a meeting with officials of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to examine the existing regulatory framework governing hazardous and explosive substances.

The ministry added that several online platforms and entities have started "removing, blocking, restricting, or delisting listings related to hazardous chemicals and explosive substances" following the intervention by the authority.

The action, according to the ministry, reinforces the government's commitment to ensuring that digital marketplaces "do not facilitate unauthorized access to regulated or dangerous substances in violation of applicable laws and consumer safety standards."