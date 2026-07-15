The CCEA greenlit two elevated corridor projects for Varanasi, totaling Rs 25,446 crore. These projects, under the HAM model, aim to ease traffic congestion, slash travel times, and boost tourism as part of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved two major elevated corridor projects worth Rs 25,445.96 crore for Varanasi, aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving multimodal connectivity and significantly reducing travel time.

Boosting Tourism and Easing Traffic

The two projects will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and form a key part of the Varanasi Decongestion Plan. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who interacted with the media after the Cabinet Briefing, said the projects will have people-centric benefits, including a significant boost to tourism. "There will be a big change in people's lives. There will be a new wave of happiness in the residents of Kashi. The traffic flow of the city will be changed in a new way."

Greenfield Corridor Along River Ganga

The first project, approved at a total capital cost of Rs 14,447.64 crore, involves the construction of a 46 km six-lane Greenfield Elevated Corridor connecting National Highway-19 with the Varanasi Ring Road along the River Ganga. The corridor is expected to reduce average travel time across the project influence area from around 60 minutes to 20 minutes, while travel time between NH-19 and Kashi Railway Station will come down from about 50 minutes to 25 minutes. The project will also improve connectivity to major transport hubs, including Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, Kashi Railway Station and Ramnagar IWAI Port, while providing easier access to important religious and cultural landmarks such as the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Namo Ghat and the Ghats of Varanasi. It will feature an iconic 910-metre cable-stayed bridge across the River Ganga and a 1.32-km extradosed Foot Over Bridge-cum-Major Bridge with travelators.

Elevated Corridor Along River Varuna

The Cabinet also approved a 43.22-km elevated corridor along the River Varuna at a total capital cost of Rs 10,998.32 crore. The six/four-lane project will reduce travel time between NH-31 and Kashi Railway Station from around 40 minutes to 20 minutes, while improving access to the Varanasi Ring Road, Varanasi Airport, Kashi Railway Station, Varanasi City Railway Station, Varanasi Junction, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Ramnagar Port, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, the ghats of Varanasi and the adjoining Chandauli region.

Alignment with PM Gati Shakti and Economic Impact

Both projects are aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and will strengthen connectivity to one economic node, one social node and six major logistics nodes. The projects are expected to improve logistics efficiency, facilitate tourism and pilgrimage, support the movement of passenger and freight traffic, reduce vehicle operating costs and emissions, and contribute to sustainable economic growth across eastern Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)