The Cabinet has approved a Rs 18,662 crore project in Assam for a 4-lane road and India's first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel. It also approved the Rs 3,175.08 crore widening of National Highway-167 in Telangana to boost regional connectivity.

Cabinet Approves Major Connectivity Project in Assam

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday has approved the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled greenfield connectivity from Gohpur on NH-15 to Numaligarh on 715 section, including 15.79 Km of Road cum Rail Tunnel under the River Brahmaputra. It will be developed at a total capital cost of Rs. 18,662 crore in Assam.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Currently, connectivity between Numaligarh on NH715 and Gohpur on NH-15 is 240 Km. from existing Kaliabhambhora road bridge near Silghat on NH-52 which takes 6 Hours passing through Numaligarh, Kaziranga National park and Biswanath Town.

To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as 4-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield connectivity from Gohpur on NH-15 to Numaligarh with Road cum Rail tunnel below the river Brahmaputra river. This would be first underwater Road cum Rail tunnel in the India and 2nd in world.

The project will provide significant benefit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and other North -Eastern States. This will enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reducing logistics cost and driving socio-economic growth in the region.

Integration and Multi-Modal Connectivity

The project alignment integrates with 02 major National Highways (NH-15 and NH-715) and 02 Railway lines i.e. Rangia-Mukongselek Railway Section under Rangia Division of NFR on Gohpur Side and Furkating-Mariani loop line section under Tinsukia Division of NFR on Numaligarh side.

The project providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Assam. Additionally, the project will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 11 Economic Nodes, 03 Social Nodes, 02 Tourist nodes and 08 Logistic Nodes, providing enhanced connectivity with 04 Major Railway Station, 02 Airport, and 2 inland water way thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Strategic Importance and Employment Generation

Upon completion, the project will play a pivotal role in strategic considerations, regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major economic centers and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development. The project will also generate approximately 80 Lakhs person-days of direct and indirect employment, and will open new avenues of growth, development and prosperity in surrounding regions.

NH-167 Widening Approved for Telangana

In another announcement, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the Widening of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor to 4-Lane Standard in Telangana with a Total Project Length of 80.01 km and Total Capital Cost of Rs.3175.08 crore on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under NH (O) scheme.

Currently, connectivity between Gudebellur to Mahabubnaagr on existing National Highway NH-167 experience significant travel time delay due to very poor geometry and traffic congestion at town area, passing through highly urbanized towns/villages i.e Gudebellur, Magnoor, Makthal, Marikal, Devarkadra, Jaklair, Yeligandla, and Banderpally.

To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as 4 lane standard. The project will provide significant benefit to Narayanpet & Mahabubnagar districts in the state of Telangana. This will enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reducing logistics cost and driving socio-economic growth in the region. (ANI)