The Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, has approved three railway multi-tracking projects worth Rs 18,509 crore. The projects will add 389 Kms to the network in Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yesterday has approved three projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of about Rs 18,509 crore. These projects include Kasara - Manmad 3rd and 4th line; Delhi - Ambala 3rd and 4th line; and Ballari - Hosapete 3rd and 4th line

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strategic Vision and Objectives

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion.

The projects are in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Vision of a New India which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities. The projects are planned on PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity & logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

Extensive Reach and Community Impact

These three projects covering 12 Districts across the states of Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 389 Kms. The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 3,902 villages, which are having a population of about 97 lakhs.

Boosting Tourism Connectivity

The proposed capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Bhavli Dam, Shri Ghatandevi, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra/Srinagar, and major attractions such as Hampi (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), Ballari Fort, Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary, the Tungabhadra Dam, Kenchanagudda, and the Vijaya Vittala Temple etc.

Economic and Environmental Benefits

The proposed projects are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, steel, iron ore, cement, limestone/bauxite, container, foodgrains, sugar, fertilizers, POL etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 96 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (22 crore Litres) and lower CO2 emissions (111 crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 04 (Four) crore trees. (ANI)