A Delhi consumer court ordered a transport firm to pay Rs 64,000 (refund + compensation) for a bus breakdown that severely delayed a wedding procession, causing mental agony and distress to the families.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Central), Delhi, has directed a transport service provider to refund the amount paid by a complainant and pay compensation for deficiency in service after a wedding procession ("Barat") allegedly reached its destination several hours late due to a bus breakdown.

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According to the complaint, a bus had been booked in October 2022 for travel from Delhi to Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the complainant's marriage ceremony scheduled for December 8, 2022. The complainant stated that although the bus was scheduled to arrive at 2:30 PM, it allegedly reached late. It was further alleged that the vehicle later broke down on the way near Jewar, leaving the Barat stranded around 58 kilometres from the destination. The complainant claimed he had to arrange alternative buses during the night to continue the journey and return to Delhi the next day.

The Defense

The opposite party contested the allegations and argued that the complainant himself had not paid the full agreed amount of Rs 18,500. It was also claimed that the delay occurred because relatives and friends of the complainant were late, and that the bus had broken down after being taken on a pothole-ridden route allegedly suggested by one of the complainant's acquaintances using Google Maps.

Commission's Observations and Ruling

After examining the material on record, the Commission observed that the service provider had admitted receiving Rs 14,000 from the complainant and was aware that the bus had been hired for a marriage function. The Commission held that once the amount was accepted, the service provider could not avoid its obligations on the ground of partial payment.

The Commission noted that it was undisputed that the bus broke down midway and that the Barat ultimately reached the destination around 3:00 AM, after the scheduled marriage rituals. It was further observed that no effective alternative arrangement was shown to have been made by the transport operator after the breakdown.

The Commission stated that marriage ceremonies are time-bound events and delays in the arrival of a Barat can cause inconvenience, embarrassment, distress and mental agony to both families and guests. It added that compensation under consumer law is not restricted only to financial loss but also extends to harassment and mental suffering caused by deficient service.

Final Order

At the same time, the Commission said the complainant had failed to produce sufficient proof regarding alleged payments of Rs 18,000 and Rs 14,000 for alternative transport arrangements. It also found that allegations regarding the driver being drunk, the bus being in poor condition, or seats being broken were not established through evidence.

Accordingly, the Commission directed Capricorn Transport Services (OP2) to refund Rs 14,000 with 6 per cent annual interest from December 8, 2022, and additionally pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and inconvenience. The order stated that if the amount is not paid within 30 days, the total sum of Rs 64,000 would carry 9 per cent annual interest until realisation.

The order was passed by the Bench comprising President Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and Member Dr. Rashmi Bansal on May 5, 2026. (ANI)