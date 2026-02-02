ICMR DG Rajiv Bahl lauded the Union Budget's push to transform the pharma sector by fixing regulatory gaps. He highlighted a 24% hike in the Health Research budget and the new 'Bio-Pharma Shakti' scheme to boost biopharma development in India.

Speaking on the Union Budget 2026-27, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl noted that the government has initiated a significant push to transform the country's pharmaceutical landscape by addressing regulatory gaps and enhancing research infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Bahl said, "A big step has been taken to overcome the shortcomings in the regulator in the pharma sector."

Boost for Pharma Research and Regulation

Bahl said that the Budget particularly focuses on innovation and research in the pharmaceutical sector, healthcare, and drug manufacturing, all of which are critical. "The allocation for the Department of Health Research has increased from Rs 3,900 crore to over Rs 4,820 crore, a 24% increase. The 'Bio-Pharma Shakti' announced in the Budget will be very important in taking forward the dream of Viksit Bharat. This scheme aims to further develop the country's biopharma sector. A big step has been taken to overcome the shortcomings in the regulator in the pharma sector."

Bahl added that ICMR, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and the Department of Pharmaceuticals will contribute towards the transformation and revolution in biopharma.

Expansion of Clinical Trial Sites

Another major initiative involves the expansion of clinical research capabilities across the country. "Another big step taken is to establish 1000 clinical trial sites in the country under the Indian Council of Medical Research," he said.

This network is expected to strengthen the ecosystem for testing and developing new medical treatments domestically. Bhal highlighted that the ICMR, CDSCO and Department of Pharmaceuticals will contribute to India's push in transforming the biopharma sector. "ICMR, CDSCO and the Department of Pharmaceuticals will contribute towards the transformation and revolution in biopharma. Medicines for cancer treatment have been exempted from customs duty," Bahl noted.

A 'Visionary' Budget for a 'Developed India'

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday called the Union Budget 2026-27 "visionary," underlining that it has a special focus on mental health and combating mental illness.

The provisions made in sectors such as healthcare, services, manufacturing, semiconductors, textiles, pharma, digital governance, education, and skill development will strengthen India's global competitiveness and help achieve the goal of "Developed India 2047."

The Union Minister stressed that the centre is committed to making the healthcare sector more affordable, highlighting that over Rs 1.5 lakh crore of funding has been allocated towards the healthcare sector, which is at least 9 per cent more than the previous year. (ANI)