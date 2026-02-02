Budget 2026 strengthens Ayush with plans for three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda (AIIAs). The fiscal plan also aims to upgrade labs, integrate Ayush into medical tourism, and include wellness skills in caregiver training programs.

Budget 2026 Puts Ayush at the Heart of India's Integrative Healthcare Vision. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, stated that the latest budget announcements significantly strengthen the traditional medicine ecosystem.

Three New Ayurveda Institutes Planned

According to an AYUSH ministry statement, the government plans to establish three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda (AIIAs) to expand undergraduate and postgraduate education alongside advanced research and tertiary care.

The Union Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for what he described as a transformative boost to traditional systems of medicine.

Jadhav termed the measures "visionary and future-oriented." He stated that the initiatives reflect the government's commitment to building a globally competitive healthcare system where Ayush serves as a "vital pillar of integrative health."

Focus on Research, Quality, and Medical Tourism

In her Budget Speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined a series of programs focused on research, quality assurance, and medical value tourism.

Upgrading Pharmacies and Labs

The Ayush statement indicates that the budget proposes the upgradation of Ayush pharmacies and drug testing laboratories. This move aims to improve product quality and export readiness while providing support to farmers and small businesses involved in medicinal plant cultivation and manufacturing.

Boosting Global Collaboration

The budget also includes the upgradation of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamnagar. This development seeks to deepen international research collaboration and position India as a global knowledge hub.

Integration into Medical Tourism Hubs

Additionally, Ayush Centres will be integrated into five proposed Regional Medical Value Tourism Hubs. These destinations will combine traditional therapies with advanced medical treatments to generate employment for practitioners, yoga trainers, and therapists.

Mainstreaming Ayush Skills

Mainstreaming Ayush skills is another priority mentioned in the fiscal plan. The government intends to include yoga and wellness competencies within caregiver training programs aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework. This initiative targets the training of 1.5 lakh caregivers in the coming year to strengthen preventive and geriatric care services.

A 'Defining Moment' for Integrative Healthcare

Reflecting on the progress made over the last decade, Jadhav said the budget marks a move from expansion to consolidation. He noted that traditional medicine is now viewed as a fundamental part of the national health strategy.

"It marks a defining moment where traditional medicine is not seen as complementary, but as integral to India's healthcare future," the Minister stated.

He added that the budget signals a decisive step toward "institutionalising integrative healthcare" for a self-reliant nation.