  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: How long can Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech be this year?

    The 256th budget session began on January 31, less than two weeks before elections in five states: Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The first half will take place from January 31 to February 11, while the second half will be from March 14 to April 8.

    Budget 2022 How long can Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans speech be this year gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to propose the Union Budget for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on February 1. The Budget address is set to start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The presentation typically lasts 90 to 120 minutes. Sitharaman broke Jaswant Singh's record of making the Budget speech for two hours and 15 minutes in 2003 with her maiden budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020, which lasted two hours and 17 minutes.

    Despite shortening her speech due to health difficulties, Sitharaman beat her record in 2020, delivering a lengthy 162-minute (two hours and 42 minutes) address. She was only two pages into her budget speech when she became sick and was observed wiping sweat from her brow. As her colleagues gave her candies, Sitharaman chose to end her address, requesting Speaker Om Birla consider the remainder of her speech as read. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh made the longest budget speech in terms of word count, with 18,650 words.

    The 256th budget session began on January 31, less than two weeks before elections in five states: Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. The first half will take place from January 31 to February 11, while the second half will be from March 14 to April 8. Before being introduced in the Rajya Sabha, the budget will be presented in the lower house of Parliament. The finance minister briefings the cabinet before delivering the budget with a 'summary for the cabinet.' The finance minister reads a 'Budget Speech' in the Lok Sabha on the day the budget is presented.

    The budget speech summarises the main themes of the entire budget, including major estimates and recommendations that might stretch into thousands of pages. Following the minister's speech, the budget is tabled in Parliament, and a copy of the budget is tabled in the Rajya Sabha shortly after its presentation in the Lok Sabha.

    Amid India's third wave of Covid-19 epidemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give the Budget 2022-23 in a paperless style, as she did last year. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 epidemic, the Finance Ministry likewise abandoned the traditional 'Halwa' ceremonial. Once the budget presentation procedure is finished, the Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on the Mobile App.

    Also Read | Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Big expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget
    Also Read | Economic Survey 2022 highlights: Govt pegs India's growth at 9.2 per cent in FY22

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea-vpn

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea

    Shark Tank IndiaHere's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Shark Tank India: Here's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Economic Survey 2022 makes strong case for continuation of bold reforms

    Economic Survey 2022 makes strong case for continuation of bold reforms

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders of new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Economic Survey 2022: 7 lakh orders for new cars pending due to semiconductor shortage

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine border issue India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council gcw

    Ukraine border issue: India abstains from procedural vote at UN Security council

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 BJP to kick off mega campaign for upcoming polls from Tuesday gcw

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to kick off mega campaign for upcoming polls from Tuesday

    New York Times acquires viral game Wordle for seven figure price gcw

    New York Times acquires viral game Wordle for seven-figure price

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat-ayh

    WWE: Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat

    Budget 2022 live updates finance minister nirmala sitharaman speech

    Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Big expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    x
    live blog image

    Presenting Sponsor
    sponsor image 1sponsor image 2