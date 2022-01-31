  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Economic Survey 2022 highlights: Govt pegs India's growth at 9.2 per cent in FY22

    Details have started trickling in with regard to the contents of the Economic Survey 2022, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Economic Survey 2022 highlights: Govt pegs growth at 9.2 per cent in FY22
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Details have started trickling in with regard to the contents of the Economic Survey 2022, which was tabled in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    According to Bloomberg, the Economic Survey points towards a GDP growth of 9.2 per cent in the financial year 2022-23. The growth rate is expected to dip in the 2023 financial year to 8 to 8.5 per cent. Powering the country's growth in 2022-23 will be widespread vaccine coverage, strong export growth, availability of fiscal space to ramp up capex, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.

    Another report in news agency Reuters said that the Survey had pegged agriculture sector growth of 3.9 per cent, Industrial sector growth of 11.8 per cent in FY22.

    Reports citing the Economic Survey highlighted how agriculture and allied sectors were the least impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Instead, it was the Services sector that was the hardest hit. This sector is estimated to grow by 8.2 per cent in FY22 as compared to the 8.4% contraction it witnessed in FY21.

    While underscoring that the economy was well placed to take on the challenges of the financial year 2022-23, the Survey outlines a strong revival in revenues, which would mean that the Narendra Modi government has space to provide additional support if necessary.

    It also notes how the banking system is well-capitalised and the non-performing assets overhang over the banks had declined. The survey underscored that the country's banking system seemed to have weathered the pandemic shock well.

    However, the document sounds a note of caution and stated that the growth projection hinges upon no further debilitating pandemic-related disruption. The projections for the growth was based upon the global crude prices remaining between 70-75 dollars per barrel.

    Further, the Economic Survey highlighted how more funds were generated through IPOs this year than in any during the last decade. The incredible response to the IPOs this year was reflective of the confidence that investors have in the Indian market and the economy.

    This is a developing story

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharti Airtel acquires around 25% stake in Bengaluru based startup Lavelle Networks-dnm

    Bharti Airtel acquires around 25% stake in Bengaluru based startup Lavelle Networks

    Budget 2022: Meet the expert team behind the budget

    Budget 2022: Meet the expert team behind the budget

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers' MSP demand to Chinese incursions to Pegasus snooping row-dnm

    Budget 2022: Opposition to rake up farmers’ MSP demand to Chinese ‘incursions’ to Pegasus snooping row

    Budget 2022 APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Budget 2022: APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2-dnm

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2

    Recent Stories

    Bharti Airtel acquires around 25% stake in Bengaluru based startup Lavelle Networks-dnm

    Bharti Airtel acquires around 25% stake in Bengaluru based startup Lavelle Networks

    Vistara cancels several flights for February, offers refunds and waiver of change fee in rescheduling-adt

    Vistara cancels several flights for February, offers refunds and waiver of change fee in rescheduling

    Punjab Election 2022: Denied ticket, Congress rebel KK Bawa vows to go independent from Ludhiana West-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Denied ticket, Congress rebel KK Bawa vows to go independent from Ludhiana West

    Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling announces birth of baby boy her first child with hubby Akira

    Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling announces birth of baby boy, her first child with hubby Akira

    PM Modi urges MPs to not let politics, polls affect Budget session, quality discussions in House must-dnm

    PM Modi urges MPs to not let politics, polls affect Budget Session, ‘quality discussions in House must’

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon