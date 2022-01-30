  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget 2022: APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden

    The Agricultural Produce Market Committees are desperately looking for a helping hand from the Narendra Modi government. 

    Budget 2022 APMC traders expect Centre not to increase their tax burden
    Author
    yacoob md
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With the country battling yet another wave of Covid-19 and many states imposing strict restrictions, the Agricultural Produce Market Committees desperately seek a helping hand from the Narendra Modi government. 

    Ahead of the Budget 2022 presentation, Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, member of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told Asianet Newsable: "We expect a very friendly budget from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The friendly budget will help MSMEs, the backbone of our economy. This will also result in a boost to the agricultural sector and a cascading impact on the APMC."

    Also Read: Budget 2022 Wishlist: Exporters seek tax incentives, higher budget for Agri exports and more

    Highlighting the trauma that each sector has had to face since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic, Lahoti observed that successive waves of the virus led to interest burdens, delayed payments, a downward trend in sales and production. "Despite the challenges, we have contributed to both GST and income tax. So we traders do not expect the Finance Minister to burden us with more taxes," he said.

    Assurances have been pouring in from the Union government for the last two years, and with that, the hopes of each sector have also increased. Now in the Union Budget 2022, the AMPCs expect some key announcements. 

    These include making available, easy loans to small and micro-enterprises based on the audited balance sheet and excluding the collateral. "My annual turnover was about Rs 30 crore, and now it has crashed to Rs 12 crore like me. All AMPCs and MSMEs are suffering; these sections expect the government to reduce 5 per cent on taxes from the existing slab to all up to Rs 40 lakh," he added.

    With the Union government taking back the contentious farm laws, including the law that applied to APMCs, Lahoti expects the Centre to direct all states to follow the same as some are reluctant to change it. 

    After witnessing a downward business trend in the last two years, the APMCs also pitch for a 'No Lockdown' commitment from the government. Instead, they expect some stricter SOPs to be issued. Another lockdown will result in many sectors and medium and small industries shutting down and increasing employment. As per Lahoti, if there is another lockdown, it will have a severe and immediate impact on small and medium enterprises, hospitality, and small traders and vendors.

    For all the latest updates news, views and updates on Union Budget 2022, click HERE

     

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 1:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2-dnm

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for Members ahead of session-dnm

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha releases Code of Conduct for Members ahead of session

    Budget 2022: No Zero Hour on January 31 and February 1 in Lok Sabha due to President's address-dnm

    Budget 2022: No ‘Zero Hour’ on January 31 and February 1 in Lok Sabha due to President’s address

    Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor ahead of Union Budget 2022-dnm

    Centre appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor ahead of Union Budget 2022

    Budget 2022 Wishlist FIEO urges FM Nirmala Sitharaman to focus on boosting growth in exports

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Exporters seek tax incentives, higher budget for Agri exports and more

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan is no more single; actor hints at having a girlfriend while talking to Shehnaaz Gill RCB

    Salman Khan is no more single; actor hints at having a girlfriend while talking to Shehnaaz Gill

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India ousts Bangladesh to book semis berth against Australia, netizens elated-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India ousts Bangladesh to book semis berth against Australia, netizens elated

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer's health improves marginally, still in ICU for observation

    Punjab Election 2022 Exclusive interview with Navjot Sidhu sister Suman Toor

    Navjot Sidhu's 'sister' Suman Toor: 'How will someone who disowned his family see the state as his own?'

    Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West gets warning from Australian PM; Scott Morrison wants rapper to do this RCB

    Kim Kardashian's ex-Kanye West gets warning from Australian PM; Scott Morrison wants rapper to do this

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon