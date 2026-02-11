BSE Index Services has launched two new G-Sec Indices, the BSE 4-8 Year and BSE 8-13 Year. They will measure the performance of top liquid government securities and can be used for passive strategies like ETFs and Index Funds.

BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of two new G-Sec Indices, namely, BSE 4-8 Year G-Sec Index and BSE 8-13 Year G-Sec Index. These Indices are reconstituted Monthly, have a base value of 100, with the first value date as 31st August 2015, and are weighted by Turnover and Outstanding Amount.

About the New G-Sec Indices

BSE 4-8 Year G-Sec Index seeks to measure the performance of the top 3 most liquid Government Securities with residual maturity between 4-8 years and have outstanding issuance exceeding Rs 7500 Crore, BSE Index Services said in a statement.

While the BSE 8-13 Year G-Sec Index seeks to measure the performance of the top 3 most liquid Government Securities with residual maturity between 8-13 years and have outstanding issuance exceeding Rs 7,500 Crore, it added.

Applications and Use Cases

These new indices can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds. It can also be used for benchmarking of PMS strategies, MF schemes and fund portfolios.

Investors can now access a broader spectrum of market opportunities, further enriching their investment strategies with this latest addition to BSE's suite of indices. (ANI)