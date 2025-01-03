Blinkit launches 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, plans to expand in major cities

Blinkit has introduced a rapid-response ambulance service in Gurugram, aiming to provide aid within 10 minutes. Equipped with essential life-saving equipment and staffed by trained professionals, the service operates on a non-profit model and plans to expand to other major cities within two years.

Blinkit launches 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, plans to expand in major cities as well gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and co-founder of Blinkit, stated that the company has started a rapid-response ambulance service in Gurugram with the goal of delivering help within 10 minutes, marking a first step to improve urban emergency medical services. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Dhindsa wrote: "Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app."

Oxygen cylinders, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), stretchers, monitors, suction machines, and vital emergency drugs are among the life-saving supplies that are included in every ambulance. Each truck is manned by a competent driver, a paramedic, and an assistant to provide the best possible care in an emergency.

Based on a non-profit business model, the service is intended to be reasonably priced for users, and during the next two years, it intends to reach major cities across the country. Albinder Dhindsa emphasised the importance of public cooperation, urging citizens to make way for ambulances, as timely access can save lives.

According to Dhindsa, the 10-minute ambulance booking will be available through the Blinkit app, and the service will be expanded to more areas in the future.

"Profit is not a goal here. We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term," he said.

