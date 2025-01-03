Delhi WEATHER update: Cold wave sweeps North India; dense fog hits flight, train operations

Delhi's heavy fog is causing flight and train delays, with the airport warning of potential disruptions. The IMD predicts the cold wave and dense fog will continue for several days, impacting visibility and travel across North India.

The national capital and North India are still experiencing a cold wave, as Delhi woke up to heavy fog today. The Delhi airport warned of the potential for flight operations to be delayed throughout the day due to the weather. "At this time, all flight operations are normal, but it is likely that they can take a hit later in the day," Delhi Airport stated in the note, advising all passengers traveling into and out of the capital today to check with their individual airlines to ensure there are no delays.

At 8 am, the Palam airport in Delhi reported a 0 m visibility, while the Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi reported a 50-metre visibility. Both the airports are not used for commercial flight operations.

Flights of many airlines, including SpiceJet, Indigo and Air India, were affected even as the Delhi airport reported an average delay of five minutes for arrival flights and 11 minutes for departure flights, as per FlightRadar24.

SpiceJet said in a post on X (Twitter), “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status." Additionally, major routes in the city are covered in thick fog and have very low visibility.

IMD prediction for Delhi, other parts

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital will continue to experience a chilly wave for the next several days. According to IMD, Delhi will continue to see "dense to very dense fog" today and tomorrow. Delhi is predicted to see a low temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius and a high temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. On January 6, IMD forecasted mild to moderate rainfall in the nation's capital.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) gave warning for dense to very dense fog has been issued for Delhi, Rajasthan's Kota, Bundi, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu, Sri Ganganagar and Tonk, Punjab's Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala, and Haryana's Kurukshetra, Amabal, Panchkula and Yamunanagar. Meanwhile, light rain and snow is expected in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

Train operations impacted

In the meanwhile, several routes are operating with altered times, and trains leaving and arriving in Delhi are also running late. In North India, heavy fog affects a minimum of 24 trains. In addition to light rain and snow forecast in some areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the IMD issued a warning that dense fog will likely persist over Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Amritsar, and Guwahati.

