Bharti Airtel Foundation and CK-12 Foundation partner to integrate over 45 AI tools into TheTeacherApp, a digital platform for teachers. The initiative aims to empower more than 2 lakh educators with advanced resources for K-12 education.

Bharti Airtel Foundation and the CK-12 Foundation launched one of India's most comprehensive AI-integration initiatives for teacher empowerment on Monday.

The partnership integrates over 45 AI-enabled teaching tools into TheTeacherApp, a free digital platform currently utilised by more than 2 lakh educators across the country. This integration aims to scale the platform by providing advanced resources to teachers across the K-12 spectrum and the entire school education system.

According to a press release, the AI-enabled version of TheTeacherApp embeds an assistive layer directly into teaching workflows to provide real-time, classroom-aligned support. The initiative is designed to address everyday classroom needs, allowing teachers to save time on preparation while enriching instruction across all subjects and grades.

Aligning with National Education Policy

The collaboration aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, shifting the focus from basic digital access to meaningful digital engagement.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the NEP 2020 provides a clear roadmap to transform education with a focus on supporting teachers. "The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has given us a clear roadmap to transform education, and our focus remains on supporting teachers every step of the way. Teachers need quality resources that meet the diverse needs of every learner at every grade level, and today AI is no longer a luxury - it is a necessity. This initiative marks a transformative step in leveraging technology to empower our educators. Having been part of TheTeacherApp's launch in 2024, it is inspiring to witness this next step supporting the integration of AI into the classrooms across India," he said.

The TeacherApp was originally launched in 2024 and has engaged over 2 lakh educators with hundreds of hours of learning experiences over the past 15 months. The platform now offers 2,500 hours of training, including modules on foundational literacy, numeracy, and digital literacy. It also features a collaborative Teachers' Lounge and content developed from two decades of insights from the Satya Bharti Schools.

Empowering Educators for a Future-Ready India

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Co-Chairman of the Bharti Airtel Foundation, emphasised the role of educators in the nation's transformation. "Today, with our collaboration with CK-12, we are expanding the teacher's toolkit by embedding intelligent classroom resources so that educators can spend less time on preparation and more on inspiring young minds. At a time when India is embracing Viksit Bharat@2047, this initiative reflects how thoughtfully integrated AI can strengthen teachers' ability to reach every learner and support the country's long-term goal of equitable, future-ready education," he said.

Neeru Khosla, Co-Founder and Executive Director of CK-12, remarked that AI in education is no longer optional. "AI in education is no longer optional. Teachers today need adaptive, intelligent support tools that truly understand classroom realities. This partnership allows us to combine TheTeacherApp's scale with CK-12's technology leadership to deliver meaningful, future-ready support for every teacher," she noted. (ANI)