Bengaluru remains tech hub of choice: Priyank Kharge on Google's 'Ananta' office

According to the global technology major, Ananta embodies Google's latest workplace design principles, fostering collaboration and innovation with features like neighbourhood-style workspaces, a central gathering space called "Sabha," and accessibility features throughout.

ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's Minister for Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology, lauded Google's new campus 'Ananta' in Bengaluru says it further solidifies city's reputation as India's Silicon Valley. Kharge emphasized that Bengaluru continues to be the preferred destination for global technology leaders looking to expand their presence in India.
In a social media post Kharge said "Congratulations to #Google on the launch of its new #Ananta campus in Bengaluru! #Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, continues to be the preferred destination for global tech giants to expand their footprint".

This state-of-the-art facility is one of Google's largest office globally and represents a significant investment in India's tech ecosystem.

The campus is designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating 100 per cent wastewater recycling, rainwater harvesting, and a large smart glass installation. Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager, at Google India, said "As India has charted an ambitious new reality for its citizens with technology, Google has been its proud partner over the last 20 years."

The new Ananta campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI. In a blog, Anand Rangarajan, Vice President, of Google Deepmind; and Sunil Rao, Vice President, of Global Delivery, Google Cloud India, said, that India has always played the role of a strategic nerve centre in the tech discourse--this is evident in the thriving startup and app ecosystems, the digital public infrastructure that's transforming life for hundreds of millions of Indians, and the depth and diversity of Indian creators.

"Increasingly, we have been building from India, for the world," the blog post read.

Ananta is designed to connect people in ways that spark breakthrough ideas and innovation, each working floor in Ananta is organized like a city grid, with a network of streets for easy navigation. Individual 'neighbourhoods' foster collaboration along with giving individuals the freedom to focus within smaller nooks and booths. 

