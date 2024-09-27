Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on September 27, 2024: Check out latest prices of 22k, 24k gold today

    Gold prices have surged to new all-time highs, with international rates climbing from $1,800 in November to $2,622—an increase of over $800. In India, the price per gram has broken the previous May record of Rs 6,895, now reaching Rs 7,000.

    Bengaluru GOLD rates announced for September 27 2024 Check out latest price of 10gm gold vkp
    Gold rates dropped in the domestic futures market on Thursday morning, influenced by weak global trends. This decline occurred despite the US Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates by 50 basis points and hinting at the possibility of two additional cuts later this year.

    Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is India's third most populous city and a key IT hub. Known for its year-round pleasant climate, its residents often invest in gold through jewellery and bars.

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 27, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,170/gm
    24k - Rs 7,529/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 57,360(22k)
                      Rs 60,232(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 71,700(22k)
                       Rs 75,290(24k)

     

    Check out the 22k and 24k gold rates Today, September 25, 2024.

    22k - Rs 7,110/gm
    24k - Rs 7,466/gm

    For 8gm - Rs 56,880(22k)
                      Rs 59,728(24k)

    For 10gm - Rs 71,100(22k)
                       Rs 74,660(24k)

    The gold rate in Bengaluru has seen a significant rise over the past 10 days. The price of 10gm gold has reached a record-high, Rs 70,000. Take a look at Gold rates over the past 5 days here.

    September 24, 2024: Rs 7,110 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,466 for 24k

    September 23, 2024: Rs 7,090 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,445 for 24k

    September 22, 2024: Rs 7,070 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,424 for 24k

    September 21, 2024: Rs 7,070 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,424 for 24k

    September 20, 2024: Rs 6,995 for 22k
                                        Rs 7,345 for 24k

